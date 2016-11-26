Preview: Utah at Colorado

Each of the five Pac-12 meetings between Utah andColorado have been decided by one possession. And it’s expected to be nodifferent Saturday night when the ninth-ranked Buffaloes host the 20th-rankedUtes with the Pac-12 South Division title on the line.

Colorado, which entered 2016 with all of fivePac-12 wins in its first five seasons in the conference, is 7-1 this year but stillneeds a win in Saturday’s regular-season finale to wrap up its first divisiontitle since winning the Big 12 North in 2005 – also the program’s last winningseason. However, if Utah can spring the road upset, USC would win the South dueto its head-to-head win over the Buffaloes and play in the Dec. 2 Pac-12Championship Game. But that’s something Colorado doesn’t want to begin toconsider given how deep into this Cinderella story it already is. “We look atgoing 1-0 each week – that’s what we’ve been about all year,” Colorado cornerbackAhkello Witherspoon told the Boulder Daily Camera earlier this week. “It makesit very easy to be successful each week when you just focus on that individualgame – not the accolades, not what you’re going to accomplish – but just goingout and doing what we’ve done all year to be successful. When thoseaccomplishments come, and the game is over, we definitely enjoy and appreciateit.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Colorado -10

ABOUT UTAH (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12): The Utes would’vealso been in the thick of the South title talk this week, but last Saturday’slast-second upset loss to visiting Oregon knocked Utah out of the running. TheUtes, though, feature the Pac-12’s second-best rushing attack (213.4 yards pergame) behind senior running back Joe Williams who has rolled up 1,013 yards andnine touchdowns in five games since “un-retiring” in mid-October. Defensively,the Utes are allowing 23.6 points and 387.3 yards per game and are led bylikely conference defensive player of the year Hunter Dimick, a havoc-wreaking seniorend who leads the Pac-12 in sacks (14) and tackles for loss (19.5).

ABOUT COLORADO (9-2, 7-1): The Buffaloes have wonfive straight games, which is the program’s longest winning streak since 2002,and are 5-0 at home for the first time since 1994 – their last perfect seasonat Folsom Field. A good deal of the credit belongs to senior quarterback SefoLiufau, who last Saturday threw for 345 yards and rushed for a career-high 108yards and three TDs in a 38-24 win over visiting Washington State to earn Pac-12Offensive Player of the Week honors. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 Defensive Player ofthe Week is Colorado reserve safety Nick Fisher, who had six solo tackles,including four on third or fourth down, and one pass defensed last week for aunit which leads the conference in total defense (322.4 yards allowed per game)and pass defense (190.4 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah has won four straight and four of five inthe series with Colorado, including a 20-14 home victory a season ago, sincethe programs entered the Pac-12 in 2011.

2. The Buffaloes’ win over then-No. 20 WashingtonState last week snapped the program’s 23-game losing streak against rankedfoes.

3. Both teams rank in the top 15 nationally inturnover margin with Utah a plus-9 and Colorado a plus-8.

PREDICTION: Colorado 27, Utah 20