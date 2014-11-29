Late INT gives Utah 38-34 win over Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. -- Utah coach Kyle Whittingham issued a challenge to his defense. It was a bit unusual.

With his team trailing in the fourth quarter, Whittingham got in the faces of his defensive players and told them there was no chance they could force a turnover. One of those Utes was defensive back Dominique Hatfield.

“He got ticked,” Whittingham said.

Anger seems to work with Hatfield. Because on the very next series, he intercepted an attempted screen pass from Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau and returned it 20 yards for the final touchdown in a back-and-forth game that Utah won 38-34.

“I‘m not going to say we weren’t anticipating (the screen), but you still have to make that play and that was a great job by Dominique,” Whittingham said.

Hatfield said he and his teammates hadn’t been enjoying one of their best days. The touchdown is something he probably won’t soon forget.

“Probably one of the most amazing things in my life, I guess,” he said. “Especially to do it at a time like that, clutch moment when we really needed it.”

Utah forced Colorado to punt on its final two possessions and the Utes ran out the clock behind strong running from Devontae Booker to end the game.

The victory gave Utah (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) its first winning league mark since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Utah entered No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will be heading to a bowl.

“As far as taking steps forward, there’s no question about that,” Whittingham said. “But there are lots of things we can build on. We know we have to get better. The conference is a moving target, and we have to get better at a faster rate than everybody else.”

Utah played without two injured receivers: Dres Anderson, the fifth-leading receiver in program history, and Tim Patrick. And it entered the day last in the Pac-12 in passing and total offense. But it found few problems exploiting Colorado’s depleted secondary for big gains.

Quarterback Travis Wilson threw for a season-best 311 yards and three touchdowns. His scores went for 34, 2 and 28 yards. Utah’s 38 points were its most in Pac-12 play this season.

”I thought our offense was able to step up today,“ Wilson said. ”It was our turn to play well for the defense. Our defense has played great in so many games throughout the season.

Colorado (2-10, 0-9) lost its 12th straight game in conference play and its eighth in a row overall. Colorado hadn’t gone winless in conference play in 99 years.

”The train’s moving in the right direction,“ Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. ”I’d like to move it a little bit faster, but I definitely think it’s going in the right direction.

“I know one thing: We sure did play (hard) in a lot of games and got really close.”

Utah punter Tom Hackett played a big part in the victory. He came up with a 24-yard run on a fake punt in the third quarter to extend a scoring drive, and his 70-yard punt in the fourth quarter helped the Utes flip the field while they were preserving their lead.

Colorado has found many ways to lose in 2014, but turnovers weren’t anything new. The Buffaloes entered the day 11th in the conference in turnover margin at minus-9. The interception by Hatfield was Liufau’s only one Saturday, but it was his 15th in 2014.

“I think going into next year if we can keep up the same type of production but eliminate the turnovers then it’s going to help a lot,” Colorado receiver Nelson Spruce said.

Hatfield’s score was the game’s seventh lead change.

Colorado, powered by running back Christian Powell’s three touchdown runs, led 24-16 at halftime. Powell entered with one rushing touchdown in 2014. Colorado led at halftime in four of its conference losses.

The Buffaloes held Booker, the Pac-12’s second-leading rusher at 114.1 yards per game, to 24 yards in the first half. Colorado outgained Utah 283-174 yards in the half and converted 7 of 10 third-down conversions. Booker finished with 95 yards.

But in the end, Utah’s defense made the play that counted most.

“I still believe we are one of the toughest, most physical defenses in the Pac-12 and in the country, to be honest” Hatfield said.

NOTES: Utah senior DE Nate Orchard was helped off the field with a left leg injury with 13:06 left in the first half. He missed the next drive but returned on the ensuing possession and committed two penalties. Orchard entered the day tied for the national lead with 17.5 sacks. He had none Saturday. ... Spruce caught his 12th touchdown of the season to set a program record. ... Liufau finished with 3,200 passing yards in 2014, a program record. He also has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 20 straight games. ... Utah sophomore K Andy Phillips missed an extra point for the first time. He had made 78 in a row. ... Attendance was announced at 39,155 but estimated at 32,000 with no-shows.