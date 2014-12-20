Utah State outslugs Texas-El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- After back-to-back thrilling finishes, the New Mexico Bowl was due for a letdown.

It got one in the form of Utah State’s sluggish 21-6 victory over Texas-El Paso on Saturday at University of New Mexico Stadium.

The Miners (7-6) could never muster any real offense, while the Aggies (10-4) did just enough to come away with their third consecutive bowl victory.

“In 107 years of Utah State football, this is the second double-digit wins team ever,” Utah State coach Matt Wells said. “It’s unbelievable (winning) three straight bowl games. I‘m just proud to coach them.”

It was a pale comparison to Colorado State’s wild comeback in a 48-45 victory over Washington State last year, in which the Rams tied the game with 33 seconds left and won it on a 41-yard field goal with no time remaining.

The 2012 game was even wilder, as Arizona trailed, 48-35, with 1:48 left, but rallied on Matt Scott’s two touchdown passes to win, 49-48.

Utah State effectively put this game away on running back Nick Vigil’s three-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to make it 14-3.

The score was set up by Kent Myers’ 46-yard pass to JoJo Natson that put the Aggies on the Miners’ 24-yard line.

“I always talk about opportunities, when you have a chance you have to take advantage of them,” Wells said. “This isn’t a video game. You can’t hit restart if something goes wrong in the first quarter.”

UTEP got a 33-yard field goal with 3:02 left in the game, but that would be it for the Miners’ offense.

“We got too relaxed in the red zone,” said quarterback Jameill Showers, who completed 13-for-24 passes for 126 yards and an interception. “We didn’t play well on offense.”

The Aggies held the Miners to 275 yards of total offense and two field goals after they had been ripped apart in a 50-19 loss to Boise State in the regular-season finale.

“That was huge today,” said senior linebacker Zach Vigil, who was named the game’s defensive MVP. “That wasn’t us last time.”

Utah State got an 11-yard touchdown run from Joe Hill with 1:33 remaining to finish the scoring.

The first half was relatively uneventful, marked by penalties against UTEP -- seven for 70 yards -- and missed opportunities for Utah State.

Jay Mattox’s 32-yard field goal capped a seven-play, 60-yard drive for the Miners in the first quarter. A second field goal attempt late in the second quarter went awry when the snap was fumbled by the holder.

“When we got down to the red zone, we shot our own selves in the foot,” UTEP coach Sean Kugler said. “That put us behind the eight-ball.”

The Aggies’ only scoring drive of the first half was helped by a critical UTEP penalty. Vigil’s 12-yard run featured a personal foul call on the Miners that moved the ball to the UTEP 48.

On the ensuing play, Myers broke free down the left sideline and ran 48 yards for a touchdown, and a 7-3 lead that would hold until the half.

“It was a zone read and I was able to get out there and got some great blocking,” said Myers, who was only 5-for-12 for 68 yards passing but added 70 yards on 15 carries to earn offensive MVP honors. “I was just able to take it to the house.”

Utah State missed a short field goal attempt before halftime.

NOTES: Though normally a linebacker, Nick Vigil carried the ball eight times for 34 yards to bolster the Aggies’ rushing attack. He also had seven tackles including one for a loss. ... Injured UTEP RB Jeremiah Laufasa was attending his second straight New Mexico Bowl. Laufasa, a transfer, infamously had one run for Washington State in 2013, fumbling away the ball with less than three minutes remaining and enabling Colorado State to eventually score to tie the game and later win, 48-45. ... The attendance of 28,275 was the best for the New Mexico Bowl since the Miners’ last appearance in the game in 2010, when 32,424 fans packed the stadium to see BYU beat the Miners, 52-24.