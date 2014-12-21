Wilson, Booker lead Utah to rout of Colorado State

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Bowl was billed as a matchup pitting Colorado State’s high-powered offense and Utah’s rugged defense.

Someone must have forgotten to tell quarterback Travis Wilson and the Utes’ offense that, however.

Wilson completed 17 of 26 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a season-high 91 yards and three scores en route to game MVP honors as Utah (9-4) rolled up 548 yards in cruising to a 45-10 victory over the Rams (10-3) on Saturday afternoon at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Running back Devontae Booker rushed for 162 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run, to lead Utah’s ground game, which finished with a season-high and Las Vegas Bowl-record 359 yards.

“Definitely happy with how we played,” Wilson said while clutching the Rossi T. Ralenkotter MVP Award Trophy. “I wish I had a little bit better completion percentage. I missed on a couple of those deep balls. I was seeing that the running was really working for me so I was taking advantage of it.”

“Travis played well again,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Booker was his usual productive self. Defense played outstanding and gave up 10 points to a really explosive offense. For our defense to come out and hold them to 10 points was big.”

Colorado State, which was ranked eighth in the nation in pass offense (326.3 yards per game) and 12th in total offense (497.8), finished with 278 total yards and 13 first downs.

Quarterback Garrett Grayson, who had six 300-yard passing games and eight games with at least three passing touchdowns, finished 20 of 34 for 227 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

“I‘m very surprised to be honest,” Grayson said. “I never in a million years saw that score happening. I think we more than prepared. That wasn’t the thing at all. I just think they came out and kind of punched us in the mouth and I don’t think we necessarily punched them back like we have done so many times.”

“We got beat by a better football team today,” Colorado State interim head coach Dave Baldwin added. “They’re more physical than us and I think they’re more faster than us. We didn’t execute the way we wanted. They were a really good football team. We knew they were, and they took it to us.”

Utah dominated from the start, scoring a Las Vegas Bowl-record 21 points in the first quarter en route to a 24-10 halftime lead.

Wilson opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run, then added a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Delshawn McClellon to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Colorado State closed to within 14-7 on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Grayson to wide receiver Charles Lovett, but Booker answered 12 seconds later with his 60-yard scoring run.

After the two teams traded field goals, Wilson added touchdown runs of 15 and 12 yards in the second half. Backup tailback Bubba Poole concluded the scoring with a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

“Of course that’s not the way we wanted to end the season, but this team won 10 games and it is a special team,” Baldwin said. “In the locker room we told them 10 wins is still special, regardless of not finishing the way we wanted.”

NOTES: Colorado State sophomore WR Rashard Higgins, a Biletnikoff Award finalist who led the nation in receiving yards per game (149.1) and receiving TDs (17), finished with seven catches for 109 yards, his 10th 100-yard receiving game of the season. ... Andy Phillips’ 38-yard field goal in the second quarter was his 23rd made field goal of the season, a Utah season record. ... Baldwin was interim head coach for Colorado State replacing Jim McElwain, who left on Dec. 4 to become head coach at Florida. ... Utah coach Kyle Whittingham improved to 8-1 in bowl games. The Utes have now won 11 of their last 12 bowl games with the lone loss in the 2010 Las Vegas Bowl to Boise State, 26-3. ... Utah, which was ranked No. 1 in the nation in sacks (52) and sacks per game (4.33) entering the contest, finished with three sacks including one by senior DE Nate Orchard. Orchard finished with a school record 18.5 sacks for the season. By comparison, Colorado State’s team sack total for the campaign was 19.