Preview: Utah at Fresno State

Utah has been one of the more complete teams in the Pac-12 through two weeks, but the 21st-ranked Utes could be missing two key starters for Saturday’s game at Fresno State. Quarterback Travis Wilson (shoulder) and defensive end Hunter Dimick (knee) are both listed as questionable after leaving last week’s 24-14 win over Utah State with injuries.

Even if both are unable to play, the Utes figure to be heavy favorites against a Fresno State team that hopes to regroup after last week’s visit to Ole Miss, which led 28-0 after one quarter and cruised to a 70-21 victory while accumulating 607 total yards. The Bulldogs are 18-2 at home under coach Tim DeRuyter but haven’t hosted many teams as talented as the Utes, who have won eight straight non-conference games - including a 24-17 season-opening victory over Michigan. Fresno State’s top offensive weapon is senior running back Marteze Waller, who faces a stiff test against the Pac-12’s top rushing defense. The game features two of the top running backs on the West Coast in Waller and Utah’s Devontae Booker, who had 31 carries for 120 yards and a score against Utah State.

ABOUT UTAH (2-0): Kendal Thompson played the entire second half last week and is expected to start against the Bulldogs in place of Wilson, who should be available for next Saturday’s conference opener at Oregon. Booker is the focal point of the offense, but the Utes have also received a spark from wide receiver Britain Covey, who leads all Pac-12 freshmen with 11 receptions for 119 yards. Utah’s stout defense is led by linebackers Jared Norris and Gionni Paul, who was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week after making seven tackles with a fumble recovery and an interception against Utah State.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (1-1): There weren’t many positives from the Bulldogs’ trip to Oxford, but freshman quarterback Chason Virgil might have claimed the starting job after coming off the bench to throw two touchdown passes. Virgil also threw two interceptions, and ball security will be a top priority against a Utah defense that has picked off five passes in its first two games. Defensive back Shannon Edwards has been a rare bright spot for the beleaguered Fresno State secondary, which was picked apart by Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly a week ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Utes are 0-3 all-time at Fresno State with losses in 1989, 1992 and 1997.

2. Fresno State is 23-1 under DeRuyter when scoring 30 or more points.

3. Utah’s offense has scored on all seven of its red-zone opportunities this season, scoring five touchdowns and making two field goals.

PREDICTION: Utah 37, Fresno State 20