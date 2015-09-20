No. 21 Utah rolls past Fresno State

Senior running back Devontae Booker nearly enrolled at Fresno State before eventually ending up at Utah. After Booker’s performance on Saturday night, the Bulldogs must wish he had.

Booker had another big game to lead No. 21 Utah to a 45-24 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. He carried 31 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 56 yards to help Utah (3-0) remain unbeaten.

Senior quarterback Kendal Thompson completed 19 of 25 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown for the Utes, who dominated time of possession. Thompson made his first start of the season in place of Travis Wilson, who sat out with an injured left shoulder.

The Utes scored two touchdowns on special teams and another on defense to build a big lead. The scores proved to be the difference in the game.

Chason Virgil, a true freshman making his first start at quarterback, struggled in his debut for Fresno State (1-2), completing 11 of 25 passes for 97 yards. Sophomore quarterback Zach Greenlee came on to rally the Bulldogs for 21 fourth-quarter points after Virgil left the game with an undisclosed injury.

Greenlee completed 6 of 10 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, but by then it was too late.

Related Coverage Preview: Utah at Fresno State

Senior running back Marteze Waller led the Bulldogs in rushing with 62 yards on 16 carries.

Fresno State scored first when Kodi Kroening kicked a 35-yard field goal for 3-0 lead early in the first quarter. The field goal came after the Bulldogs recovered a fumble at the Utah 17-yard line on the opening kickoff.

The Utes responded with a lengthy drive, going 60 yards on 19 plays in 9:51 without huddling to set up a 33-yard field goal by Andy Phillips.

Moments later, Utah took a 10-3 lead when 320-pound defensive tackle Stevie Tu‘ikolovatu scooped up a fumble by Virgil and rumbled 37 yards to the end zone with 2:31 to play in the first quarter. The score held until late in the first half when Booker ran 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Utes up 17-3 with 3:42 to play in the half.

Fresno State recruited Booker out of high school but rescinded its scholarship offer because of academic issues a day before he was scheduled to report to campus. In the days leading up to the game, Booker said he still feels slighted by the turn of events.

After rushing for 95 yards in the first half, Booker went back to work against the Bulldogs in the second half. He scored on a 7-yard run with six minutes remaining in the third quarter to give Utah a 24-3 lead.

Fresno State began to cut into the deficit when Greenlee threw a 6-yard touchdown passes to junior wide receiver Josiah Blandin with 11:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Utes responded quickly, though.

They stretched their lead to 31-10 when junior Cory Butler-Byrd returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and went up 38-10 on a 77-yard punt return by freshman Britain Covey with 9:12 to go.

Greenlee connected with freshman wide receiver Jamire Jordan on an 82-yard touchdown pass with 8:07 to play in the fourth quarter. Just over a minute later, Greenlee threw a 32-yard scoring strike to junior wide receiver Da‘Mari Scott, cutting Utah’s lead to 38-24 with 7:02 to go.

The final score came on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to sophomore tight end Harrison Handley with 14 seconds remaining.

Utah had 380 yards of total offense. Fresno State had 365.

The Utes improved to 7-4 all time against Fresno State, their fourth consecutive win in the series and their first win at Bulldog Stadium in four tries. They had not visited Fresno since 1997.

Utah has won nine consecutive nonconference games. The Utes have not lost a nonconference game since 2012.

NOTES: Fresno State faced a ranked opponent for the second week in a row after suffering a 73-21 loss to Ole Miss. ... Bulldogs offensive coordinator Dave Schramm spent seven seasons at Utah on Kyle Whittingham’s staff before coming to Fresno State in 2012. ... Utah WR Tyrone Smith is a Fresno, Calif., native who returned to his hometown for the first time in more than a year. ... Senior RB Devontae Booker went into the game ranked 18th on Utah’s career rushing list.