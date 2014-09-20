Preview: Utah at Michigan

Michigan is attempting to find its groove as well as record its most impressive victory of the season when it hosts Utah on Saturday in a nonconference affair. The Wolverines were blanked 31-0 by Notre Dame two Saturdays ago and the residue from that loss will linger until Michigan beats a semi-respectable foe. The Utes have rolled up the points against two light opponents and are coming off a bye from last week.

Utah is averaging 57.5 points per game and Wolverines coach Brady Hoke would like to see a defense that has forced just one turnover in three games become a bit more opportunistic. “Turnover margin is one of the biggest indicators in the game of football – either at the National Football League level or the college level – of how you end up seasons,” Hoke said. The Utes will be vying to halt Michigan’s streak of 20 consecutive September home victories.

TV: Noon ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Michigan -5.

ABOUT UTAH (2-0): Quarterback Travis Wilson is off to a good start, completing 63.2 percent of his passes with six touchdowns against no interceptions. Devontae Booker (145 yards) is the Utes’ top rusher while big-play wideout Dres Anderson is averaging 27.9 yards per catch on seven receptions and is just 83 yards away from becoming the fifth receiver in school history to reach 2,000 career yards. Defensively, outside linebacker Nate Orchard and defensive end Hunter Dimick each have 2.5 sacks, nose tackle Clint Shepard has three tackles for losses and the Utes have a strong secondary, led by strong safety Brian Blechen and cornerback Eric Rowe.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-1): Quarterback Devin Gardner is completing 68.2 percent of his passes and he is 14 yards away from becoming the eighth player in Michigan history to reach 5,000 career passing yards. Receiver Devin Funchess has 16 receptions for 202 yards and three TDs while running back Derrick Green has 332 yards and three rushing scores. The Wolverines are allowing just 252.7 yards per game – including 80 on the ground – and outside linebacker Joe Bolden leads with 22 tackles and defensive end Brennen Beyer has a team-best two sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The series is tied 1-1 with the Utes winning 25-23 at Michigan Stadium in 2008.

2. Utah MLB Gionni Paul (foot) is expected to make his team debut after transferring from Miami (Fla.).

3. The NCAA denied the appeal by RB Ty Isaac to play this season after transferring from USC, Wolverines coach Brady Hoke said Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Michigan 26, Utah 24