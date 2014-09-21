(Updated: CORRECTS 27 to 26 in graph 3)

Utah 26, Michigan 10: Kaelin Clay returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown to help the Utes sail past the host Wolverines.

Travis Wilson tossed a touchdown pass to Dres Anderson and Andy Phillips kicked four field goals for Utah (3-0). Wilson was 14-of-20 for 172 yards as the Utes dominated a contest that was delayed for two hours, 24 minutes in the fourth quarter because of heavy rain and lightning.

Willie Henry scored on a 7-yard interception return for Michigan (2-2). Devin Gardner was 14-of-26 for 148 yards and Devin Funchess had four receptions for 82 yards.

The teams traded first-quarter field goals before Clay broke free on his punt return 21 seconds into the second quarter. Henrys interception score tied the contest with 5:01 left in the half before Phillips kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give Utah a 13-10 halftime lead.

Wilson connected with Anderson on a 28-yard score 1:27 into the second half to give the Utes a 10-point advantage. Phillips kicked a 48-yard field goal 40 seconds into the fourth quarter and added a 50-yarder 3 1/2 minutes later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wilson left in the second quarter after landing hard on his head but returned at the start of the second half. ¦ Michigan lost a home non-conference game for the first time in 12 contests under coach Brady Hoke. ¦ Clay has three return touchdowns this season  two on punts and one on a kickoff.