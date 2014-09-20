Michigan State takes it out on Eastern Michigan

By Dana Gauruder, The Sports Xchange

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Connor Cook had been stewing over Michigan State’s second-half collapse at Oregon for two weeks. Cook and his teammates unleashed their frustration against hapless Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Cook threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Tony Lippett and ran for another score during the first quarter as No. 11 Michigan State trounced Eastern Michigan, 73-14, at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans (2-1) came within three points of the school’s single-game record and could have shattered had they played their regulars deeper into the game.

It was an enjoyable romp after giving up 28 unanswered points and losing 46-27 to the No. 2 Ducks.

“Everybody had a bad taste in their mouth coming back from Oregon, coming back from Eugene, and we wanted to take our anger out on whoever the opponent was, whether it was Eastern, whether it was Nebraska, Wyoming or whoever,” said Cook, who completed five of six passes for 83 yards in limited action.

“We wanted to come out here and make this a statement game and put up some points.”

Michigan State’s point total was the third highest in school history and most since a 76-14 victory over Northwestern in 1989. The Spartans led, 49-0, at halftime and didn’t allow a first down until the third quarter.

”You’re always chasing perfection,“ Spartans coach Mark Dantonio said. ”As a player, as a coach, you’re chasing perfection. When you do see a breakdown, you try and correct that.

“But there weren’t really many breakdowns in the first half. It was very well executed and then we capitalized on their mistakes.”

Running back Delton Williams gained 103 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns, including an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Running back Jeremy Langford added 60 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown.

Michigan State used 73 of the 106 players who dressed.

”Every player you put in there, you expect them to play hard and that’s what they did,“ Dantonio said. ”When Delton breaks an 80-yard run, you can’t ask him to slow down.

“You don’t want to run up the score on anybody, but we’re just playing every play to its fullest.”

Penn State transfer Rob Bolden threw two second-half touchdown passes for Eastern Michigan (1-3). The Eagles had 135 total yards and committed six turnovers.

“Nobody wants to give the ball up to the other team and your own side of the field,” Eagles first-year coach Chris Creighton said. “Helmets hang, shoulders slouch and the other team is fired up, so there’s going to be a really high percentage (of conversion) on sudden change. We as a program are learning to deal with sudden change.”

Macgarrett Kings Jr.’s 43-yard punt return set up Cook’s 4-yard scoring run that capped off Michigan State’s first possession.

The Spartans scored their next two touchdowns in a 14-second span before the midway point of the quarter. Langford found the end zone on a 21-yard run after juking cornerback DaQuan Pace at the 13.

Running back Darius Jackson fumbled on Eastern Michigan’s next offensive play and free safety Kurtis Drummond recovered at the 23. Cook then fired a pass to a wide-open Lippett in the end zone.

That duo connected again on an 8-yard scoring toss for a 28-0 lead with 2:18 remaining in the quarter.

Second-string Spartans quarterback Tyler O‘Connor threw his first career touchdown pass early in the second quarter, a 33-yard strike to wide receiver AJ Troup.

Williams’ 1-yard plunge pushed the lead to 42-0.

R.J. Shelton’s 6-yard run after Bolden was intercepted inside his own 10 made it 49-0.

“This is as hard as it gets,” Creighton said. “The scoreboard is pretty big and we can see it and that’s hard. I‘m not a miracle worker. I never imagined we’d be 1-3, but the reality of it is this is going to be hard.”

NOTES: Michigan State’s 28 first-quarter points was its highest-scoring quarter since it recorded the same total against Illinois in 2005. ... The Spartans are 10-0 all-time against the Eagles and have won 29 of their last 32 games against Mid-American Conference teams. ... Eagles QB Rob Bolden’s last start was the 2012 Ticket City Bowl, when Penn State lost to Houston, 30-14. .... Michigan State completes its non-conference schedule with a home game against Wyoming next Saturday. Eastern Michigan has a bye week before opening its MAC schedule against Akron. ... Eagles C Jake Hurcombe suffered a left ankle injury in the opening quarter and did not return.