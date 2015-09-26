Preview: Utah at Oregon

The quarterback situations are fuzzy for both teams as No. 17 Utah visits No. 13 Oregon on Saturday in the Pac-12 opener for both schools. Ducks senior quarterback Vernon Adams is still dealing with a broken right index finger that caused him to miss last week’s game against Georgia State, while Utah senior quarterback Travis Wilson missed last week’s game against Fresno State due to a sprained left shoulder.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham indicated Wilson’s status would remain in limbo until late in the week while senior Kendal Thompson was being prepared to make his second straight start. The same chorus line was being preached by Oregon coach Mark Helfrich per the status of Adams as junior Jeff Lockie could make his second consecutive start. “He looks very similar to last week, so how’s that?” Helfrich said of Adams during a press conference. “It’s going to be similar to last week in it will be right up until the end of the week before we make that call.” Of course, it might not matter who starts for the Ducks if Utah doesn’t play better defense - the Utes allowed an average of 47.5 points in two blowout losses to Oregon since joining the Pac-12.

TV: 8:45 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oregon -11.

ABOUT UTAH (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12): Wilson has completed a stellar 73.1 percent of his passes and Thompson has been even better by completing 77.1 percent of this throws. The offense revolves around senior running back Devontae Booker, who has rushed for 345 yards and four touchdowns this season and has recorded nine career 100-yard outings. Senior middle linebacker Jared Norris has a team-leading 28 tackles with senior outside linebacker Gionni Paul right behind at 27, while sophomore free safety Marcus Williams has 18 stops and a team-best two interceptions.

ABOUT OREGON (2-1, 0-0): Lockie was 23-of-31 for 228 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s start against overmatched Georgia State. Sophomore running back Royce Freeman is off to a solid start with 373 yards and five touchdowns and he already ranks ninth in school history with 23 rushing scores. Senior inside linebacker Joe Walker leads the squad with 23 tackles while senior defensive end DeForest Buckner (team-high four tackles for losses) and junior safety Tyree Robinson (team-best two interceptions) are also playing well.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon holds a 20-8 series lead and has won six of the past seven meetings.

2. Ducks senior WR Byron Marshall, who began his career as a running back, is tied for 10th in school history with 27 touchdowns - 19 rushing, eight receiving.

3. Wilson has accounted for 57 career touchdowns (41 passing, 16 running).

PREDICTION: Oregon 45, Utah 35