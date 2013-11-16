No. 7 Oregon 44, Utah 21: Marcus Mariota passed for three touchdowns and Byron Marshall rushed for two as the host Ducks cruised past the Utes in Pac-12 play.

De’Anthony Thomas returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and also had a scoring reception as Oregon (9-1, 6-1) rebounded from a crushing loss to Stanford on Nov. 7. Josh Huff and John Mundt also caught touchdown passes for the Ducks.

Adam Schulz passed for one touchdown and rushed for another for Utah (4-6, 1-6). Jake Murphy had a touchdown grab and Bubba Poole rushed for one for the Utes, who lost their fourth straight game.

Utah trailed 17-14 after Schulz’s 4-yard keeper less than five minutes into the third quarter. Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff for a score and Mariota tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to Mundt to give the Ducks a 30-14 edge with 5:42 left in the third quarter.

Marshall scored on a 17-yard run with 32 seconds left in the third and added a 16-yard scoring scamper early in the final stanza. He finished with 66 yards on 11 rushes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mariota, who passed for 288 yards, has thrown 25 touchdowns without being intercepted this season. … Utes starting QB Travis Wilson missed the contest due to a concussion suffered in last week’s loss against Arizona State. … Utah is 3-9 in conference road games since joining the Pac-12.