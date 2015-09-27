No. 18 Utah destroys No. 13 Oregon 62-13

EUGENE, Ore. -- Travis Wilson threw for 227 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 100 yards and a score as No. 18 Utah upset 13th-ranked Oregon 62-13 on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.

The Utes improved to 4-0 and the Ducks fell to 2-2.

“This goes to show that we are one of the dominant teams in the Pac-12,” Utah defensive back Brian Allen said. “A lot of guys had us as being one of the teams lower in the South Division. We came out to prove we can play with the best teams in the country.”

Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes and wide receiver Kenneth Scott had six catches for 75 yards and one touchdown. Wilson added 100 yards on six carries.

“He’s tough,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said of Wilson, who missed last week with a shoulder injury. “Outstanding performance by him and our whole football team. I am so proud of Travis and what he’s done.”

Devontae Booker ran 22 times for 98 yards as Utah had 530 yards of total offense.

“We had to try to outscore them because that is the kind of team that scores a lot of points,” Whittingham said. “We knew we had to keep putting points on the board to have a chance.”

Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams returned after missing last week with a broken finger but was benched in the second quarter after going 2 of 7 for 26 yards. Jeff Lockie replaced Adams and went 10 of 20 for 139 yards and two interceptions.

Royce Freeman ran for 77 yards as Oregon finished with 400 yards of offense.

“Utah played great, give them a ton of credit,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said. “That is a talented team, a veteran team, and we did not play well. We’ll bounce back and get ready for the next game. We had too many mistakes.”

Utah scored in the final minute of the first half to take a 27-13 lead at halftime and then scored on its first drive of the second half when Wilson ran 2 yards to put the Utes up 34-13.

Defensive back Marcus Williams intercepted Lockie on the next series and the Utes capitalized with another touchdown. Booker threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Britain Covey to put Utah ahead 41-13 with 12:13 left in the third quarter.

Oregon drove to the Utah 10-yard line on its next possession before Lockie was intercepted by Dominique Hatfield in the end zone.

Utah lined up to punt on its next drive, but Tom Hackett ran a fake for 33 yards to set up another touchdown pass from Wilson to tight end Caleb Repp, a 16-yarder that put Utah ahead 48-13.

The Utes pushed the lead to 55-13 when Boobie Hobbs returned a punt 69 yards late in the third quarter.

After Oregon fumbled deep in its own territory, Utah backup quarterback Kendal Thompson had a 6-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 62-13.

Oregon punted on each of its first two possessions and Utah scored first on a 28-yard field goal by kicker Andy Phillips with 5:11 left in the first quarter. Phillips added a 44-yard field goal later in the quarter to put the Utes ahead 6-0.

Oregon tied the score 6-6 when Adams threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Freeman late in the first quarter. The Ducks attempted a two-point conversion but failed.

Utah came back with a 75-yard drive that took five minutes before Wilson tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Covey with 11 minutes left in the first half.

NOTES: Oregon QB Vernon Adams has thrown a touchdown in 29 straight games and Oregon has thrown a touchdown pass in an NCAA record 71 consecutive games. Adams, a senior transfer from Eastern Washington, topped 11,000 passing yards for his career in the first half. ... Oregon had its 106th consecutive sellout. ... Oregon sophomore CB Chris Seisay was not in uniform for the second week in a row because of a foot injury. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Glen Ihenacho, who made his first career start. S Juwaan Williams also made his first career start for Oregon. ... Oregon TE Pharaoh Brown, an all-conference selection last season, still has not played for the Ducks since suffering a serious leg injury at Utah last year. ... Oregon WR Darren Carrington missed his fifth game because of an NCAA suspension for a failed drug test. He will sit out one more game. ... Utah starting DE Hunter Dimick did not play for the second week in a row because of injury. ... Oregon G Cameron Hunt was back in the starting lineup after missing last week’s game because of injury.