Preview: Utah at Oregon State

Utah quarterback Kendal Thompson is expected to make his first start Thursday when the Utes visit Oregon State, which won last season’s meeting 51-48 in overtime. Thompson, who transferred in the offseason from Oklahoma, replaced an inefficient Travis Wilson and rushed for 83 yards to spark No. 23 Utah’s 30-28 upset of UCLA on Oct. 4. Utes coach Kyle Whittingham hasn’t named a starter for Thursday, but all signs point to Thompson getting the nod.

After opening Pac-12 play with a 35-10 loss at USC, Oregon State bounced back from a with a 36-31 victory at Colorado on Oct. 4. Beavers senior quarterback Sean Mannion threw five touchdowns in last year’s win over Utah, but brings a 5-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio into this season’s matchup. While Mannion and his young receiving corps has struggled throughout the first half of the season, Oregon State ranks second in the Pac-12 in total defense at 331.4 yards allowed per game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Utah -2.5

ABOUT UTAH (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12): Running back Devontae Booker had 156 yards on 33 carries against UCLA and could post similar numbers against an Oregon State front seven that is missing two injured starters. The Utes’ defense leads the nation in sacks (5.6 per game) and tackles for loss (10.2 per game), and defensive end Nate Orchard ranks first in the country with 8.5 sacks. The Utes boast one of the top special teams units in the country, led by kicker Andy Phillips and kick returner Kaelin Clay, who leads the Pac-12 in punt return average (23.1).

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-1, 1-1): Terron Ward provided a boost for the Beavers’ offense with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Colorado, but Mannion has struggled at times while waiting for receivers such as Victor Bolden and Richard Mullaney to become consistent downfield threats. The Beavers rank second in the league in passing efficiency defense, led by linebackers Michael Doctor, D.J. Alexander and Jabral Johnson. Kicker Trevor Romaine has been on a tear since missing the first two games, going 8-for-8 on extra points and 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 47-yarder.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pac-12 home teams are 4-14 in conference games.

2. Oregon State has outscored its opponents 37-0 in the third quarter.

3. The Beavers lead the series against Utah 11-6-1, including two straight wins.

PREDICTION: Utah 28, Oregon State 16