Preview: Utah at Oregon State

No. 21 Utah will see a familiar face on the sidelines when it visits Oregon State on Saturday. Beavers head coach Gary Andersen is a former defensive coordinator for Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, and he picked up the 100th coaching win of his career last week.

The Utes enter the contest in a three-way tie for first place in the Pac-12 South along with Colorado and Arizona State despite battling a bevy of injuries, especially at running back, where they were down to their sixth-stringer at the end of last week's 36-23 win over Arizona, and center, where they are playing a fourth-stringer. "This is the worst I can remember, and I've been here a lot of years," said Whittingham, who is now in his 23rd season at Utah, the 12th as head coach. The Utes did get some potentially good news this week when one-time starting running back Joe Williams, who had "retired" last month, decided to return to bolster the team's depleted backfield corps. "It's a day-to-day thing, and if he looks good, if everything goes well, he'll play on Saturday," Whittingham told the Salt Lake Tribune.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Utah -9.5

ABOUT UTAH (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12): The return of Williams, who had 75 yards on 22 carries before quitting after a 20-19 win over BYU in Week 2, could be huge for the Utes who also may get back running back Zack Moss (309 rushing yards). That should ease the pressure on junior quarterback Troy Williams, who has not thrown an interception in three Pac-12 games and has passed for 1,504 yards and seven TDs this season. The defense is led by potential NFL first round pick Lowell Lotulelei at tackle, end Hunter Dimick (5 sacks) and defensive back Marcus Williams (31 tackles, 3 interceptions).

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-3, 1-2): The Beavers rushed for 474 yards last week en route to a 47-44 overtime upset of Cal which snapped a 12-game conference losing streak. Running back Ryan Nall led the way, rushing for 221 yards on just 14 carries, just the eighth player in school history to rush for more than 200 yards in a game, while quarterback Darell Garretson, who began his career at Utah State, completed 13-of-24 passes for 85 yards and was intercepted twice. The defense held Cal quarterback Davis Webb to only 113 passing yards -- 315.6 yards below his average coming in -- and was led by cornerback Xavier Crawford (10 tackles, 3 pass breakups) and linebacker Caleb Saulo (13 tackles).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky leads the nation in punt average (50.5) and 14 of his 26 punts have traveled 50 or more yards.

2. The Utes lead the Pac-12 and rank third nationally in time of possession (36:09).

3. Utah assistant head coach Dennis Erickson was head coach at Oregon State from 1999-2002, garnering Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors in 2000 when the Beavers went 11-1 and beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

PREDICTION: Utah 24, Oregon State 20