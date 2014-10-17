(Updated: ADDS “with 12,012 yards” in 1st note)

No. 23 Utah 29, Oregon State 23 (2OT): Devontae Booker rushed 32 times for a career-high 229 yards and three touchdowns, including a 19-yard TD run in double overtime, as the visiting Utes outlasted the Beavers.

Booker carried Utah (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) to victory after the Beavers’ Trevor Romaine began the second overtime by missing a 37-yard field goal. The Utes snapped a two-game losing skid against Oregon State despite going 3-for-14 on third-down conversions and recording 62 passing yards.

Romaine kicked two field goals in the first half and forced overtime with a 49-yard field goal as time expired before missing his first kick of the season. Sean Mannion was 21-of-37 for 272 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while Terron Ward rushed 23 times for 70 yards for the Beavers (4-2, 1-2).

Utah quarterback Kendal Thompson threw for 17 yards with an interception in his first career start and was replaced at the half by Travis Wilson, who was 5-of-10 for 45 yards. The game was tied 6-6 at intermission after the teams committed a combined four turnovers and were 1-for-11 on third-down conversions.

Mannion threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Villamin early in the fourth quarter to put the Beavers ahead 13-9 before the Utes regained the lead on Booker’s 1-yard TD score with 4:06 left. Booker opened the first overtime with a 15-yard TD run and Oregon State answered with Mannion’s 2-yard TD pass to Villamin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mannion moved past Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer for No. 2 on the Pac-12 all-time passing list with 12,012 yards. … Pac-12 home teams are 4-15 in conference games. … Oregon State RB Storm Woods rushed nine times for 46 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter with a right knee injury.