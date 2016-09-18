Utah sacks San Jose State

Utah's defense compiled 10 sacks, with defensive ends Hunter Dimick and Filipo Mokofisi each producing a team-best two, in the Utes' 34-17 victory at San Jose State on Saturday night.

The Utes (3-0) held the Spartans (1-2) to 305 yards of total offense, including 56 yards rushing. The 10 sacks tied the second most in program history (10 against UCLA in 2014). The Utah record is 13 against Portland State in 1981.

Utah quarterback Troy Williams completed 20 of 28 passes for 257 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Running back Zack Moss led the Utes with 95 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Williams and former Washington teammate Deontae Cooper, now a San Jose State running back, were on opposite sides. Cooper led the Spartans with 45 yards on 12 carries.

San Jose State put together a 15-play, 84-yard drive that took 6:26, resulting in a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Josh Oliver that gave the Spartans a 10-6 lead with 10:30 left in the first half. Utah went on to score four straight touchdowns to take control of the game.

Utah running back Troy McCormick scored on 16-yard run, Williams completed a touchdown pass and Moss ran 10 yards for a score before running back Armand Shyne scored again for the Utes on a 9-yard run. Shyne's first career touchdown for Utah boosted the lead to 34-10 lead with 9:23 left in the game.

Eight different Utah players had at least one sack. Utes linebacker Sunia Tauteoli led the team with eight tackles, with 1.5 loss, including a sack.