Preview: Utah at USC

(Updated: UPDATED: Marqise Lee’s status from questionable to out.)

USC has endured a disappointing season to this point, but the Pac-12 South remains up for grabs over the season’s final six weeks. The Trojans aim to stay in contention for the division crown when they host Utah on Saturday in a matchup of teams with only one league victory apiece. The Utes are a half-game behind the Trojans in the Pac-12 South standings with UCLA leading the bunch at 2-1.

The Trojans failed to convert any of their final 11 third down-conversions and managed only 121 yards of offense in the second half in last week’s 14-10 defeat at Notre Dame. USC will play Saturday without its top two tight ends, Xavier Grimble and Randall Telfer, as well as its second-leading rusher, Justin Davis, all of whom were injured against the Fighting Irish. And with the matchup against Utah looming, USC quarterback Cody Kessler reminded his team that “it doesn’t matter where you are on the depth chart, you are going to have to play in this game.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: USC -7.

ABOUT UTAH (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12): After stunning No. 5 Stanford on Oct. 12, Utah dropped a 35-24 decision at Arizona last weekend. Quarterback Travis Wilson left with a right hand injury late in the first half and, while Utes coach Kyle Whittingham is optimistic that he will play against USC, Wilson is officially listed as questionable. If he can’t play, the nod will go to Adam Schultz (12-of-23, 142 yards, TD against Arizona), a sophomore who Utes running back Lucky Radley says “has an NFL arm.”

ABOUT USC (4-3, 1-2): Star wide receiver Marqise Lee missed the second half of last week’s game after aggravating a left knee sprain, and he won’t be available against the Utes.” The Trojans were doomed against the Irish by two missed field goals and a season-high 11 penalties for 95 yards. One bright spot in last week’s defeat was the play of Silas Redd, who rushed for 112 yards on 19 carries and scored the Trojans’ only touchdown.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Trojans P Kris Albarado has had 19 punts downed inside the 20 with only one touchback.

2. Utah led USC 14-0 after three minutes last season before losing 38-28. The Trojans lead the all-time series 8-3.

3. No team in the nation has lost fewer fumbles than Utah (one).

PREDICTION: USC 19, Utah 16