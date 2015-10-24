Preview: Utah at USC

Seventh-ranked Utah aims to remain unbeaten in the Pac-12 on Saturday when it visits a USC squad playing its second game under interim coach Clay Helton. The Utes are a trendy pick to challenge for the four-team College Football Playoff but are viewed as underdogs against a talented Trojans’ squad that appears ready to rise from the residue surrounding the firing of coach Steve Sarkisian earlier this month.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham expects a fierce battle despite the situation USC (3-3) finds itself in. “We have a tough opponent this week in USC,” Whittingham said at a press conference. “I don’t think that anyone would argue that year-in and year-out they are the most talented team in the Pac-12 and have a lot of weapons. We have to be at our absolute best this week to have a chance.” The Trojans have lost back-to-back games to Washington and Notre Dame and are aiming to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2012. USC senior quarterback Cody Kessler is suddenly experiencing turnover issues with five interceptions in the past three games, matching his interception total for the entire 2014 campaign.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: USC -3.5.

ABOUT UTAH (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12): Senior quarterback Travis Wilson is a gritty player who has passed for 980 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions. Senior running back Devontae Booker is averaging an extraordinary 26.8 carries per game and has rushed for 783 yards and eight touchdowns while also leading the Utes with 23 receptions. Sophomore free safety Marcus Williams (four interceptions) and junior cornerback Dominique Hatfield (three) have been superb, while senior outside linebacker Gionni Paul (50 tackles) and senior middle linebacker Jared Norris (48) are the top two tacklers.

ABOUT USC (3-3, 1-2): Kessler has passed for 1,818 yards and 17 touchdowns and didn’t throw an interception in the first three games before his recent string of miscues. He has a big-time target in sophomore receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has 39 receptions for 758 yards and seven touchdowns this season, while freshman Ronald Jones II (team-leading 389 rushing yards) and senior Tre Madden (356) split the running duties. Junior outside linebacker Su‘a Cravens (5.5 tackles for losses) is the leader of the defense and freshman middle linebacker Cameron Smith has a team-best 53 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. USC holds a 9-4 series lead but Utah posted a 24-21 victory in last season’s meeting.

2. Utah senior WR Kenneth Scott had 116 receiving yards in last Saturday’s win over Arizona State for his first career 100-yard outing.

3. Trojans junior T Chad Wheeler (concussion) will likely miss the contest.

PREDICTION: USC 26, Utah 24