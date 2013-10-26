USC 19, Utah 3: Cody Kessler threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and the Trojans received four field goals from Andre Heidari and a suffocating defensive performance in a home win against the Utes.

The USC defense held Utah (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) to 201 total yards, including 71 yards on 38 rushing attempts. The Utes’ quarterback duo of Adam Shulz and Travis Wilson combined to go just 12-of-31 for 130 yards with three interceptions.

Kessler, meanwhile, finished 21-of-32 without a turnover as the Trojans (5-3, 2-2) rebounded from last week’s loss at Notre Dame. Nelson Agholor had six catches for a game-high 97 yards and Tre Madden added 60 yards on the ground for USC, which won despite going 3-of-15 on third down.

Trailing 3-0 late in the first quarter, Kessler led the Trojans on a 43-yard touchdown drive set up by Josh Shaw’s interception of Wilson. Kessler had a six-yard completion to Darreus Rogers on fourth-and-4 and, two plays later, hit Agholor for a 30-yard score.

Heidari kicked three field goals in the second quarter to make it 16-3 at halftime and added a 40-yarder on the opening possession of the second half to cap the scoring. Andy Phillips’ 42-yard field goal on the opening drive of the game accounted for the Utes’ offense.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined for only 27 first downs with USC holding a 14-13 edge. ... Wilson led the Utes with 42 yards rushing on a dozen attempts. ... Utah’s 13 possessions ended in five punts, three interceptions, two turnovers on downs, one fumble, a missed field goal and just the one made field goal.