Preview: Utah at Stanford

Stanford will wrap up the home portion of its schedule against Utah on Saturday before closing out the regular season on a two-game road trip. The Cardinal had time off to reflect on a 45-16 loss to Oregon a few weeks back that saw its defense forfeit more than 30 points for the first time in 31 consecutive games. After starting the year as repeating Pac-12 champion, Stanford finds itself just trying to reach bowl-eligibility with Utah, California and UCLA standing in the way of a sixth win.

The Utes had their own struggles with Oregon this past week as Heisman Trophy hopeful Marcus Mariota helped the Ducks pull away on 21 unanswered points in the final stanza. The Utes trailed by just three points at the 11:48 mark of the fourth quarter, but a missed field goal and an interception on two of their final three drives contributed to the 51-27 final in Salt Lake City. Coach Kyle Whittingham went back to Kendal Thompson for the start under center but his night was cut short by a knee injury in the first quarter, which Whittingham confirmed as season-ending, making Tyler Wilson the starter going forward.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Stanford -7.5.

ABOUT UTAH (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12): Wilson’s signature win last season came against an undefeated Stanford team as the Utes held on for a 27-21 decision at Rice-Eccles Stadium that came down to a goal-line stand in the final minute. Wilson went 23-of-34 for 234 yards, two TDs and an interception against the Cardinal, and that was without the services of Devontae Booker, whose 1,055 rushing yards rank third in the Pac-12 this season. Booker demonstrated against Oregon that he’s not a one-dimensional running back by snaring eight passes for 110 yards and a score in addition to 65 yards on the ground.

ABOUT STANFORD (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12): Defense has been the main source of power for the Cardinal this season, but the major collapse against Oregon could open the door for remaining opponents to capitalize. Going to the ground game has seemed to benefit opponents when facing Stanford as all four of its losses have come when allowing more than 100 yards rushing. Under David Shaw, the Cardinal are 10-0 after a loss and haven’t dropped consecutive games since 2009.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah leads the nation in sacks with 43; DL Nate Orchard is tied for second with 13.

2. The Utes are 2-0 in visits to Stanford, with the most recent in 1996.

3. Stanford has won its last five home finales.

PREDICTION: Stanford 39, Utah 32