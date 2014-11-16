Wilson finds scoring touch in overtimes for Utah

STANFORD, Calif. -- After four quarters that were virtually devoid of offense, Utah quarterback Trevor Wilson suddenly discovered the scoring touch in overtime.

Wilson threw touchdown passes in both overtime periods, including a 3-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Kenneth Scott in the second extra period to give the No. 23 Utah Utes a 20-17 victory over Stanford on Saturday at Stanford Stadium.

“We just knew it was crunch time,” Wilson said. “We just knew we had to make plays. The defense played great the whole game.”

This was a throw-back game, with both offenses huddling before every play and taking their time as they tried to grind out enough points to win a physical game dominated by the defenses. There was no scoring during the second half and regulation ended in a 7-7 tie.

It was not spellbinding football, but it was a sweet result for Utah (7-3, 4-3 in the Pac-10), which beat Stanford for the second straight year and clinched a winning season for the first time since 2011.

“It feels good to get over the hump,” said Utah defensive end Nate Orchard, who had 3.5 sacks, giving him 16.5 sacks for the season, a single-season Utah record. “Last two seasons have been frustrating.”

Stanford (5-5, 3-4 Pac-12) has now lost two straight games for the first time under coach David Shaw. With games against archrival Cal and UCLA remaining, the Cardinal is in danger of finishing with a losing record and not getting a bowl berth.

A loud passionate speech delivered by Stanford safety John Flacco in the Cardinal locker room could easily be heard through the walls

“It’s disappointing,” said Cardinal defensive end Henry Anderson, who had 11 tackles, three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss, “But we just want to get started for next week. Cal-Stanford is always a big game and we want to come out strong.”

Related Coverage Preview: Utah at Stanford

“Very disappointed in our overall performance today,” Shaw said.

Utah’s touchdown early in the second quarter provided the last points scored by either team in regulation.

On the first play of the overtime, Wilson hit wide receiver Kaelin Clay on a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the Utes a 14-7 lead. Clay was the player who dropped the ball at the 1-yard line while cruising in for an apparent touchdown last week against Oregon, which returned that fumble 99 yards for a momentum-turning touchdown.

“After last week’s disappointment, to come back and be a big player in this game shows his resilience,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Stanford matched that score with quarterback Kevin Hogan’s 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper, making it 14-14.

Jordan Williamson put Stanford ahead 17-14 with a career-long 51-yard field goal to start the second overtime. The distance of the boot was significant because Shaw passed on what would have been a 51-yard field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter, choosing to punt instead.

Following Williamson’s field goal, Utah then drove to the Cardinal 3, where it faced third-and-1. Wilson hit Scott in the end zone on a slant pattern to end the game.

Hogan was 17-for-27 for just 104 yards and two touchdowns, while Wilson was 21-for-28 for 177 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Utes running back Devontae Booker, who came into the game averaging 117.2 yards per game, was limited to 58 yards on 17 carries.

Freshman running back Christian McCaffrey led Stanford in rushing with 77 yards on eight carries. He had been used little in the first nine games, compiling just 87 yards on 13 carries before Saturday.

“My high school coach says, when the phone rings, answer it,” McCaffrey said.

Stanford had a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter. It marched from its own 6-yard line to the Utah 37. But a holding call on fullback Lee Ward on first down ruined that drive, although Ward thought the call was a mistake.

“Worst call I’ve ever seen,” Ward said.

Stanford got as far as the 34, where it had a fourth-and-7. Shaw opted to punt instead of attempting a 51-yard field goal.

With both teams featuring strong defenses and mediocre offenses, a low-scoring game was expected.

A 37-yard run by McCaffrey on a fourth-and-inches play from the Utah 46-yard line set up the game’s first score.

Hogan finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ward.

Utah’s only first-half scoring drive started after Utes cornerback Eric Rowe recovered a fumble by Hooper at the Utah 34-yard line.

Nine plays later, Wilson completed the 66-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that tied the score, 7-7, with 6:02 left in the half.

NOTES: Stanford is now 0-5 against ranked teams this season. ... It is 5-0 against unranked teams. ... Utah was without three key offensive players, all of whom are out for the season. QB Kendal Thompson, who started last week’s game against Oregon, sustained a knee injury in that game. WR Dres Anderson sustained a knee injury two weeks ago against USC, and WR Tim Patrick had a leg injury against Oregon. ... Utah entered the game ranked first in the nation in sacks, with 43, and added four sacks Saturday. ... No Stanford player had rushed for more than 100 yards in a game this season heading into Saturday’s game. Cardinal TB Tyler Gaffney ran for more than 100 yards nine times last season.