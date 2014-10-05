Utah 30, UCLA 28

(Updated: CORRECTS to Phillips in Para 5)

Utah 30, No.9 UCLA 28: Andy Phillips kicked a 29-yard field goal with 34 seconds remaining and the visiting Utes stunned the Bruins in the Pac-12 game at the Rose Bowl.

Devontae Booker carried the load for Utah, finishing with 156 rushing yards and a touchdown and Phillips booted three field goals. Quarterback Kendal Thompson, who took over for starter Travis Wilson, had 95 passing yards and 83 rushing yards for the Utes (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) and the defense contributed 10 sacks.

UCLA kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn got a second chance at a game-winner after Utah made contact with him on his 55-yard miss but his 50-yarder was off target as time expired. Bruins quarterback Brett Hundley completed 16-of-21 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Payton caught eight passes for 79 yards.

Hundley found Devin Fuller wide open down the left sideline for a 93-yard touchdown pass that cut the deficit to 24-21 with 12:22 remaining. Phillips booted a 45-yard field goal to push the lead back to six, but the Bruins took their first lead at 28-27 on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Hundley to Eldridge Massington with 4:50 left in the game.

Booker’s 15-yard run on third-and-4 put the ball at the UCLA 17 and set up Phillips go-ahead field goal. Hundley then connected three times with Payton to put the ball near field-goal range, but the Bruins were unable to retake the lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah receiver Dres Anderson, whose father Flipper played for UCLA from 1984-87, became the fifth receiver in program history to go over 2,000 yards receiving for his career. … UCLA had allowed 12 sacks through the first four games before allowing 10 against the Utes. … UCLA has lost its last five games the week before playing Oregon.