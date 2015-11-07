Preview: Utah at Washington

Senior running back Devontae Booker flies under the national radar but he’s one of the prime reasons that No. 14 Utah is enjoying a special season heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 contest at Washington. Booker is just 34 yards away from becoming the second player in school history to post two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and coach Kyle Whittingham refers to him as the “focal point of the offense.”

The Huskies have one of the better defenses in the Pac-12 -- allowing just 3.2 yards per rush -- and will be gunning to slow down Booker, who says he isn’t bothered by his lack of notoriety. ”I’ve always been pretty much underrated my whole career playing football. It’s nothing new,“ Booker told reporters. ”Even if I did have all the limelight and everything, I’d still approach it the same way as I am now.“ Washington is coming off a 49-3 victory over Arizona that easily rates as its top performance of the season. ”For us to make some progress with our confidence and those types of things, we need to be more consistent,“ Huskies coach Chris Petersen said at a press conference. ”Not just a game here and then go back to not moving the ball or those types of things.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Washington -1.5

ABOUT UTAH (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12): Booker averages 25 carries per game and is also tied for the team lead in receptions (32) with freshman receiver Britain Covey (381 yards, four touchdowns). Senior quarterback Travis Wilson has passed for 10 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times - four coming in a loss to USC on Oct. 24. Junior defensive end Pita Taumoepenu is tied for second in the Pac-12 with six sacks, senior outside linebacker Gionni Paul has a team-best 75 tackles while sophomore free safety Marcus Williams (four) and junior cornerback Dominique Hatfield (three) have combined for seven of Utah’s 13 interceptions.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-4, 2-3): Quarterback Jake Browning returned from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury to notch one of his best performances of the season against Arizona with 263 yards and a season-best four passing touchdowns plus one running score. Browning and fellow freshman Myles Gaskin (655 rushing yards, six touchdowns) represent the future for a team that is currently more fearsome on the defensive side. The Huskies allow 16.9 points per game and have a trio of solid players in senior outside linebacker Travis Feeney (conference-leading 6.5 sacks), sophomore inside linebacker Azeem Victor (team-best 64 tackles) and junior cornerback Kevin King (team-high three interceptions).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington has won all eight meetings - the most recent being a 34-15 victory in 2012.

2. The Utes have five return touchdowns - two on punts and one each on a kickoff, interception and fumble.

3. King sat out the Arizona game with a leg injury and sophomore NT Elijah Qualls (ankle) is expected to miss the Utah game after being injured against the Wildcats.

PREDICTION: Utah 20, Washington 17