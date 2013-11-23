Preview: Utah at Washington State

Utah looks to end a four-gamelosing streak when it travels to face Washington State on Saturday.The Utes haven’t won since upsetting nationally-ranked Stanford inmid-October and could fall out of bowl contention with another loss.The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a winover Arizona and can become bowl eligible with a victory.The Utes will have sophomore AdamSchulz, a former walk-on, at the helm of the offense for the secondstraight week after starting quarterback Travis Wilson was knockedout for the year with a concussion on Nov. 9. Schulz didn’t put up bignumbers in his first start, last week against Oregon, though he diddirect the offense to three touchdowns. Washington State signalcaller Connor Halliday is having a big year, having already passedfor 3,417 yards.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.LINE: None

ABOUT UTAH (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12):Though he’s only making his second start at quarterback, Schulz feelsa responsibility to uphold the Utah program. The Utes had gone tonine straight bowl games before the streak was snapped last year, andSchulz is motivated to get his team back to the postseason. “We‘renot used to not going to bowl games,” Schulz told the Salt LakeTribune. “The thing that is left for us to do is get to a bowlgame. That is our goal right now.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (5-5,3-4 Pac-12): It’s been a rough few years for Washington State football, withthe 20 members of this year’s senior class enduring a record of 14-32during their time with the Cougars. But the hope is that another winwill get the squad back to a bowl game and start a resurgence ofWashington State football. “Our senior class, you know, we‘retaking a lot of pride in being hopefully the class that gets thisthing rolling and leaving our mark,” offensive lineman ElliottBosch told the Spokesman-Review. “It’s gotten progressively bettereach year I’ve been here … and I hope that we’re remembered as theones that kind of started it all and got this thing back on track.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah leads the nation in totalsacks with 36 and sacks per game with 3.60.

2. Washington State S DeoneBucannon is four tackles away from becoming the first Cougars playerto post back-to-back 100-tackle seasons since Billy Newman in 1999and 2000.

3. The Utes lead the seriesbetween the two schools 7-5 and have a 4-1 record in games played inPullman, Wash.

PREDICTION: Washington State 35,Utah 28