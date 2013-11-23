Washington State 49, Utah 37:Connor Halliday threw for 488 yards and four touchdowns to help theCougars become bowl eligible with a win over the visiting Utes.

Dom Williams had five catchesfor 154 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State (6-5, 4-4Pac-12), which outgained Utah 582-481. Isiah Myers added sevencatches for 83 yards and Marcus Mason had eight catches for 88 yardsand a score as well as 86 yards on the ground.

Adam Schulz was 21-of-46 for 347yards and three touchdowns for Utah (4-7, 1-7), including fivehookups with Dres Anderson for 129 yards and a score. Jake Murphyadded five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cougars jumped on top in ahurry, with Halliday throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass, followed bytwo interception returns for touchdowns — 22 yards by DamanteHorton and 39 by Casey Locker — to give Washington State a 21-0lead in the first. The Utes pulled back within seven but Halliday‘stouchdown pass to Mason and two Andrew Furney field goals pushed thelead back to 13 by halftime.

Utah cut the lead to six midwayearly in the fourth on Schulz’s 64-yard scoring strike to Murphy. ButHalliday’s 71-yard touchdown to Williams pushed the lead to 12 andthe Utes never got closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Halliday movedinto second place on the Cougars’ single-season list for passingyardage with 3,905, behind only Ryan Leaf (3,968 yards in 1997). …Williams’ previous yardage high occurred in the 2012 season finale,when he caught eight passes for 143 yards against Washington. …Schulz came into the game with 428 yards and two touchdowns passingon the season.