Air Force 35, Utah State 28

Senior quarterback Karson Roberts passed for 271 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 53 yards and another score as Air Force beat Utah State 35-28 Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Junior wide receiver Jalen Robinette added seven catches for 210 yards and a touchdown as the Falcons kept their Mountain West Conference title hopes alive.

The victory extended Air Force’s program record home win streak to 12 games and moved the Falcons (7-3, 5-1 MWC) into first place in the Mountain Division, a half-game ahead of Boise State.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Robinette became just the third player in Air Force history to top the 200-yard receiving mark and the first since 1978, predating the Falcons’ switch to an option offense.

Aggies sophomore quarterback Kent Myers completed 25 of 47 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns -- all career highs. Senior wide receiver Hunter Sharp caught 13 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns.

Utah State (5-5, 4-3) must win one of its final two home games against Nevada and BYU to become bowl eligible.

Air Force finished with 580 yards, including 309 rushing. The Falcons never trailed, building a 28-14 lead in the third quarter on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Roberts to Robinette. The Aggies closed to 35-28 on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Myers to senior wide receiver Devonte Robinson on the final play of the third quarter. Later, they drove to the Air Force 11-yard line in the final minute of the game before turning the ball over on downs.

Aggies junior linebacker Nick Vigil entered the game 10th in the nation in tackles with 10.9 per game. He had had 20 in the game, including 15 solo and two for loss.