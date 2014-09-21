Arkansas State 21, Utah State 14 (OT): Fredi Knighten threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to freshman Dijon Paschal in overtime as the host Red Wolves prevailed despite committing four turnovers.

Johnston White rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown while Knighten was 19-of-33 for 190 yards for Arkansas State, which avoided its first three-game losing streak since 2010 by winning for the 18th time in its last 20 home games. The Red Wolves forced overtime when Chris Odom blocked Nick Diaz’s 38-yard field goal attempt on the final play of regulation after Knighten’s fumble was recovered at the Arkansas State 38 with 47 seconds left.

Darell Garretson was 27-of-46 for 268 yards and two touchdowns while Hunter Sharp caught nine passes for 130 yards and a 81-yard TD for the Aggies (2-2), who have forced 11 turnovers in the last three games and at least one in 26 of their last 27 contests. Utah State was faced with fourth-and-2 at the Red Wolves’ 17-yard line in overtime and after a false start penalty, Charleston Girley broke up Garretson’s pass intended for Ronald Butler to end the game.

After the Aggies received the ball at their own 19-yard line following a punt, Garretson found a wide-open Sharp down the right sideline and the junior speedster outran the secondary into the end zone midway through the first quarter. Arkansas State’s J.D. McKissic, who had six receptions for 43 yards and has caught a pass in all 30 career games, made it 7-7 with a 12-yard touchdown run midway through the third.

Utah State answered with an eight-play 75-yard drive - capped by Garretson’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Butler - to go on top 14-7 with 3:43 left in the third. The Red Wolves went 66 yards on 10 plays with White’s 4-yard scoring run tying the game at 14 with 4:58 remaining.