Boise State 50, Utah State 19
#Intel
November 30, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Boise State 50, Utah State 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

No. 25 Boise State 50, Utah State 19: Jay Ajayi pummeled the visiting Aggies for a career-high 229 yards rushing and five scores as the Broncos earned the right to host the Mountain West championship Dec. 6 against Fresno State.

Grant Hedrick went 18-of-24 for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also contributing a 24-yard reception on the same drive that produced the second score for Boise State (10-2, 7-1 MWC). Jake Roh had four catches for 75 yards and Thomas Sperbeck snared four passes for 59 yards and a score as the Broncos won their 12th straight over the Aggies.

Kent Myers lost his first game in four starts, finishing with 159 yards passing and 43 yards rushing with a score for Utah State (9-4, 6-2), which was blocked from a potential rematch with Fresno State in the title game. LaJuan Hunt ran for 58 yards, including a career-long of 55 yards, and the Aggies were 1-of-11 on third down.

Ajayi spurred an offensive onslaught in the first half with a trio of scores, including a 19-yard run that propelled Boise State to an early 20-7 advantage, and Hedrick tossed a 24-yard scoring strike to Sperbeck as the Broncos notched touchdowns on their first five drives. Myers called his own number for a 9-yard score, Jalen Davis returned a blocked extra point for a defensive score and Nick Diaz concluded the scoring for Utah State with a 46-yard field goal before intermission.

Ajayi added to his pursuit of the MWC Offensive Player of the Year award with his longest run of the night - a 62-yard burst all the way to the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 41-12 . Ajayi added a fifth score from a yard out before coach Bryan Harsin replaced his starters, and the Broncos will prepare for a Bulldogs team they defeated 37-27 in Boise on Oct. 17.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last time Boise State scored touchdowns on its first five drives was in a 63-25 blowout against Idaho in 2009. ... Ajayi set the Broncos single-season record for all-purpose yards with 2,155, and the five touchdowns ties a single-game record set by Ian Johnson . ... Utah State entered the game having held opponents to an average of 18.3 points - and 116 yards per game before Boise State totaled 498.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
