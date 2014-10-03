Preview: Utah State at Brigham Young

Utah State is hoping to have quarterback Chuckie Keeton back behind center when the Aggies host No. 19 Brigham Young in a non-conference game Friday. Keeton, who started eight games as a freshman and all 13 as a sophomore before suffering a season-ending injury midway through last season, missed the last two games with a knee injury and his status remains uncertain. Keeton, who has 58 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions in his career, would have to give way to sophomore Darell Garretson, who has 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while filling in for Keeton the last two seasons.

The Cougars are led by one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Taysom Hill, who leads the team in rushing with 428 yards and seven rushing touchdowns while also throwing for 876 yards and six scores. BYU is also expected to have defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi and running back Algie Brown back from foot and ankle injuries. Utah State will need to bounce back from a tough loss Sept. 20 in which they allowed the tying touchdown with just under five minutes remaining, had a field goal blocked in the final seconds and lost on the second play of overtime at Arkansas State 21-14.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: BYU -21

ABOUT UTAH STATE (2-2): The Aggies continue to miss 1,200-yard rusher Joey DeMartino, who exhausted his eligibility last season, as their current leading rusher is wide receiver JoJo Natson. Utah State is hoping to get Joe Hill back from an ankle injury that kept him out the last game. Hill, who started the first five games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, flashed some of his ability in a win against Idaho State on Sept. 6, rushing for 69 yards and a touchdown in the 40-20 victory.

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (4-0): Remington Peck is the only returning starter on the defensive line and one of the team leaders, earning captain as voted on by his teammates. Graham Rowley was a stalwart on the defensive line in 2011, left to serve a two-year mission and is back up front for the Cougars.Travis Tuiloma also played in all 13 games in 2011 before leaving on a two-year mission and has returned at linebacker for BYU.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Taysom Hill has 21 rushing touchdowns, leaving him one short of moving into No. 10 on the school’s career list.

2. Former BYU quarterback and Super Bowl winner Jim McMahon will have his No. 9 jersey retired at halftime.

3. Utah State has forced 11 turnovers in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Brigham Young 38, Utah State 10