Preview: Utah State at Fresno State

Fresno State’s BCS dreams ended last week, but the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs still have a chance to claim their first outright conference title since 1991 on Saturday against visiting Utah State in the first ever Mountain West championship game. After allowing 736 total yards in last week’s 62-52 loss at San Jose State, the Bulldogs need to regroup against a Utah State team that has allowed an average of 10.2 points during its current five-game winning streak. “We’re bitter about last weekend, but we have another opportunity to show people that’s not who we are,” said Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter.

Fresno State’s offense ranks fourth nationally in scoring at 47.3 points per game, and senior quarterback Derek Carr has thrown 45 touchdowns with only five interceptions. “To me, they’re like the Globetrotters on grass,” said first-year Utah State coach Matt Wells. “They’re an extremely talented team.” Carr should receive a solid test from the Mountain West’s top defense, which has allowed a total of seven points in its last two games against Colorado State and Wyoming.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Fresno State -3.5

ABOUT UTAH STATE (8-4, 7-1 Mountain West): The Aggies were expected to struggle after losing starting quarterback Chuckie Keeton to a season-ending knee injury, but they rallied behind freshman backup Darell Garretson, senior running back Joey DeMartino (12 touchdowns) and a stellar defense. The Aggies are especially strong at linebacker, where Jake Doughty (team-high 130 tackles), Zach Vigil and Kyler Fackrell will look to slow down the Bulldogs’ short passing game. The secondary is led by senior cornerback Nevin Lawson, who had six tackles in the Aggies’ 31-21 loss at Fresno State in 2011.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (10-1, 7-1): The Bulldogs feature three of the top receivers in the country in Davante Adams, Josh Harper and Isaiah Burse, but Harper is questionable after leaving last week’s game with a groin injury. Adams, who leads the nation with 22 touchdown catches, needs 153 yards to break the school single-season record for most receiving yards. The Bulldogs allowed San Jose State’s David Fales to throw for 547 yards last week, but the secondary could receive a boost if cornerback L.J. Jones can return after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Fresno State has won five straight against Utah State and leads the all-time series 16-10-1.

2. Utah State is 19-3 in its last 22 games when leading at the half.

3. Carr has thrown 26 touchdown passes and one interception while averaging 423.7 yards per game in six home games this season.

PREDICTION: Fresno State 31, Utah State 24