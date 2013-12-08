No. 22 Fresno State 24, Utah State 17: Derek Carr threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs edged the visiting Aggies in the first Mountain West championship game.

Carr completed 36-of-53 passes and had two interceptions for Fresno State (11-1), which matched the school record for wins in a season and claimed its first outright conference title since 1991. The Bulldogs, who had their BCS hopes dashed with last week’s 62-52 loss at San Jose State, won their 13th straight home game and appear headed for the Las Vegas Bowl.

Ronald Butler had five receptions for 145 yards to lead Utah State (8-5), which rallied from a 17-0 deficit and scored 10 unanswered points to pull within 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter. Darell Garretson was 12-of-26 for 198 yards before leaving with a head injury on the Aggies’ first drive in the fourth quarter.

Davante Adams caught nine passes for 168 yards and put Fresno State ahead 24-7 with a 3-yard touchdown reception with 1:33 left in the third quarter. Utah State scored its first offensive touchdown on Bruce Natson’s 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter and the Aggies recovered the ensuing onside kick before pulling within a touchdown on Nick Diaz’s 20-yard field goal.

Utah State stopped Fresno State on downs with 1:42 remaining and took over at its own 28 after the Bulldogs decided not to attempt a 46-yard field goal. The Aggies drove into Fresno State territory before Dalen Jones intercepted backup quarterback Craig Harrison with 58 seconds to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carr set the school’s single-season touchdown record with 48 and broke the single-season school for passing yardage at 4,866. … Utah State trailed 17-0 with three seconds left in the second quarter when LB Jake Doughty recovered a fumble and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown. … Fresno State recorded nine sacks and allowed 304 total yards one week after yielding 736 total yards to San Jose State.