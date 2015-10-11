Utah State 56, Fresno State 14

Quarterback Kent Myers had another big game in his second start of the season, leading Utah State to a 56-14 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif.

After using his legs in last week’s win over Colorado State, Myers did his damage through the air against Fresno State.

Myers completed 18 of 25 passes for 260 yards for Utah State (3-2). The highlight was a 44-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Devonte Robinson in the third quarter.

A week ago, Myers rushed for 191 yards and threw for 137 in place of injured starter Chuckie Keeton.

Utah State senior wide receiver Hunter Sharp had six catches for 99 yards against Fresno State. Robinson added four catches for 80 yards.

Junior running back Devante Mays ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to lead the Aggies in rushing. Utah State finished with seven rushing touchdowns, including two by sophomore running back Lajuan Hunt.

Sophomore quarterback Kilton Anderson completed 10 of 20 passes for 112 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in his first career start for Fresno State (1-5). He became the fourth starting quarterback in six weeks for the Bulldogs, who have lost five in a row.

Senior running back Marteze Waller rushed for 70 yards on 26 carries for Fresno State.