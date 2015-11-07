New Mexico 14, Utah State 13

Utah State kicker Brock Warren missed a 41-yard field goal with 59 seconds remaining in the game on Saturday and New Mexico held on to upset the Aggies 14-13 in a Mountain West Conference game at Albuquerque, N.M.

The Lobos (5-4, 3-2) kept their hopes alive in the conference’s Mountain Division, while Utah State fell to 5-4, 4-2.

Warren’s miss came at the end of a nine-play, 41-yard drive that ended at the New Mexico 24-yard-line.

The Aggies also threatened earlier with 8:59 left in the fourth quarter, driving the ball to the New Mexico 19, but Utah State running back Damion Hobbs fumbled and Lobo cornerback Daniel Henry recovered.

Utah State rallied after falling behind 14-3 with 13:20 left in the third quarter following a three-yard touchdown run by New Mexico running back Richard McQuarley.

The Aggies capped a six-play, 61-yard drive that took 2:59 with a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kent Myers to wide receiver Andrew Rodriguez that cut the lead to 14-10 with 5:55 left in third quarter.

Warren’s career-long 41-yard field goal cut the lead to 14-13 with 11:47 remaining.

Defense ruled the game throughout as the teams combined for only 23 first downs, with Utah State getting 13 of them.

The Lobos had only 236 yards of total offense, while the Aggies gained only 294. Utah State had only 78 yards rushing compared to 132 for New Mexico.