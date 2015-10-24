San Diego State 48, Utah State 14

Junior running back Donnel Pumphrey rushed for a season-high 181 yards and scored two touchdowns as San Diego State built a big lead and routed Utah State in Mountain West play at San Diego on Friday.

Senior quarterback Maxwell Smith passed for one touchdown and rushed for another and senior running back Chase Price rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown as the Aztecs (5-3, 4-0) won their fourth consecutive game. San Diego State built a 34-7 halftime lead and forced four turnovers while rolling up 336 rushing yards against a defense allowing just 91 per game entering the contest.

Junior running back Devante Mays rushed for a touchdown and senior receiver Hunter Sharp had a receiving score for the Aggies (4-3, 3-1). Sophomore quarterback Kent Myers lost two fumbles and was intercepted once while going 8-of-19 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown.

The Aggies cut into their 27-point deficit on Mays’ 26-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter but were unable to chip away any further. Price scored on a 1-yard run to boost San Diego State’s lead to 41-14 with 8:47 remaining and sophomore Rashaad Penney added a 7-yard scoring run to wrap up the team’s highest scoring output of the season.

The Aztecs began their dominance with two touchdowns in a 43-second span of the first quarter. Smith hit sophomore receiver Mikah Holder for an 18-yard touchdown and San Diego State got the ball back when Myers lost a fumble and Smith scored from the 1-yard line two plays later.

Senior Donny Hageman kicked a 41-yard field goal later in the quarter and Pumphrey scored on a 4-yard run to make it 24-0 with 6:51 remaining in the first half. After Utah State got on the board from Myers’ 45-yard pass to Sharp, Pumphrey broke free up the middle for a 62-yard scoring scamper with 4:36 left in the half en route to his fourth consecutive 100-yard outing.