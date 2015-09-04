Utah State 12, Southern Utah 9

Andrew Rodriguez returned a punt 88 yards for the go-ahead touchdown as Utah State narrowly posted a 12-9 victory over Southern Utah on Thursday in the season opener for both teams in Logan.

Rodriguez’s return with 4:54 to play was the third-longest in school history and allowed the Aggies to stave off the upset bid despite a poor offensive showing. Chuckie Keeton was 16-of-33 passing for 110 yards and an interception and running back LaJuan Hunt rushed for 80 yards on 23 carries for Utah State, which was 1-for-15 on third-down conversions.

Ammon Olsen threw a touchdown pass for the FCS member Thunderbirds, who used an early blocked punt to build momentum and led most of the contest. Southern Utah gained only 163 total yards and was 1-of-18 on third downs.

The Thunderbirds started strong as Matt Holley blocked a punt to set the offense up on the Aggies 24-yard line and Olsen hit Sharp on a 27-yard scoring pass two plays later 1:39 into the contest. But the point-after attempt was blocked by Utah State’s David Moala and Torrey Green returned it for two points.

Brock Warren booted a 30-yard field with 4:59 left in the first quarter to pull the Aggies within 6-5. Keita Calhoun kicked a 36-yard field goal four seconds into the second quarter and the Thunderbirds led by four at the break.