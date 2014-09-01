(Updated: RECASTS lede)

Tennessee 38, Utah State 7: Justin Worley threw for 273 yards and matched a career high with three touchdown passes as the host Volunteers routed the Aggies.

Worley, who left the game early in the fourth quarter, had career highs for completions (27) and attempts (38) and completed 13 straight passes to begin the second half to lead Tennessee (1-0). Pig Howard and Marlin Lane each rushed for a touchdown and Brendan Downs, Von Pearson and Jalen Hurd all had touchdown catches for the Volunteers, who won their season opener for the sixth straight year.

Chuckie Keeton, the preseason Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year, completed 18-of-35 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice for Utah State (0-1). The Aggies didn’t cross midfield until early in the third quarter and finished with just 11 first downs and 244 yards in total offense.

Tennessee bolted out to an early 14-0 first quarter lead, scoring two touchdowns in the span of 14 seconds. After Howard scored on a 8-yard fly sweep around right end to give the Volunteers a 7-0 lead, Kennedy Williams fumbled the ensuing kickoff setting the stage for Worley’s first touchdown pass, a 12-yarder to Downs.

Aaron Medley’s 36-yard field goal extended the Volunteers’ lead to 17-0 at halftime and Worley connected with Pearson for a 14-yard touchdown pass and with Hurd for a 15-yarder to extend the margin to 31-0 early in the fourth quarter. After Keeton connected with wide receiver Hunter Sharp for a 37-yard touchdown to put Utah State on the board, Lane concluded the game’s scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: All-American LB A.J. Johnson had nine tackles, a forced fumble and his first career interception to lead the Volunteers’ defense. ... Tennessee improved to 16-1 all-time against Mountain West opponents, including 8-0 in season openers. ... Junior LB Kyler Fackrell, a preseason first team all-Mountain West pick considered Utah State’s top NFL prospect, left the game in the second quarter with a right knee injury.