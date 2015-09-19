Preview: Utah State at Washington

Washington is gearing up for the gauntlet of Pacific-12 play but first comes its final nonconference game of the season against visiting Utah State on Saturday. The Huskies thrashed Sacramento State 49-0 in their second contest but are in need of another strong showing before digging into conference play.

Washington chose unproven Jake Browning as the starting quarterback prior to the season opener and saw big improvement in his play in the second game against Sacramento State. “He sees the field pretty darn well,” Huskies coach Chris Petersen said in a press conference. “He’s not one of those guys that’s afraid to throw balls into tight windows.” Utah State senior quarterback Chuckie Keeton has thrown 60 career touchdown passes, tied with Jose Fuentes (1998-2002) for most in school history. “I see everything going uphill from here,” Keeton told reporters. “I‘m excited to see what this team is about to do.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington -5.5.

ABOUT UTAH STATE (1-1): Keeton has completed 55.9 percent of his passes for 366 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season and will be bolstered by the return of suspended wideout Hunter Sharp, who caught 66 passes last season as a junior. Senior receiver Devonte Robinson (six catches for 119 yards) had his first career 100-yard outing in the Sept. 11 loss to Utah, while running back LaJuan Hunt has a team-best 117 rushing yards but is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. Junior inside linebacker Nick Vigil is leading the defense with 25 tackles, while senior inside linebacker LT Filiaga (18 tackles) and senior outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (two sacks) are also solid players.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (1-1): Browning’s 326 passing yards against Sacramento State were the most in school history by a true freshman and were a good sign after he struggled in the season-opening loss to Boise State. He isn’t the only member of the 2015 recruiting class that is making an impact as running back Myles Gaskin rushed for 146 yards and three scores against Sacramento State and is sharing time with junior Dwayne Washington (27 rushing yards on 12 carries, team-high nine receptions). Defensively, junior cornerback Kevin King has two interceptions, sophomore linebacker Azeem Victor has a team-best 14 tackles and senior linebacker Cory Littleton has 11 stops, including a team-best three for losses.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington has won both previous meetings -- held in 1904 and 1998.

2. Utah State has yet to force a turnover this season while committing four.

3. Huskies freshman CB Austin Joyner (knee) suffered a season-ending injury against Sacramento State.

PREDICTION: Washington 26, Utah State 17