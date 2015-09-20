Washington 31, Utah State 17

Freshman quarterback Jake Browning threw for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Washington rolled to a 31-17 victory over visiting Utah State in Seattle.

Fullback Dwayne Washington hauled in two of Browning’s scoring tosses, including an 81-yard catch-and-run swing pass which gave the Huskies a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Washington (2-1) outgained the Aggies 442-254, including 368-171 through the air, to overcome three second-half turnovers.

It was the non-conference finale for the Huskies, who bounced back with consecutive home wins since opening the season with a 16-13 loss at Boise State.

Utah State fifth-year senior quarterback Chuckie Keaton, who appeared to be favoring his left leg throughout the contest, finished 17-of-33 for 171 yards but was intercepted twice.

Nose tackle David Moala (1-yard run) and reserve safety Jontrell Rocquemore (97-yard fumble return) scored the touchdowns for the Aggies (1-2), who have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in their last 25 games.

A 2-yard scoring run by kicker Tristan Vizcaino on a fake field-goal gave Washington a 17-3 lead in the second quarter, but Moala’s 1-yard plunge pulled the visitors to within 17-10 at the half.

After the teams traded interceptions to open the third quarter, Browning directed the Huskies to TD marches on their next two possessions, connecting with Washington (33 yards) and freshman tight end Drew Sample (3 yards) on scoring passes to put the hosts on top 31-10.

Rocquemore returned a fumble by backup quarterback Jeff Lindquist to account for the final margin.