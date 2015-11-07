Preview: Vanderbilt at Florida

Florida’s surprising season will include a trip to the SEC Championship game for the first time since 2009 if it can take care of visiting Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. The 12th-ranked Gators, who have held five opponents to 13 points or fewer, own a two-game lead in the SEC East with a pair of contests remaining after disposing of Georgia 27-3 last week.

First-year Florida coach Jim McElwain is wary of Vanderbilt and told reporters, “as soon as you start looking down the road, you run a stop sign. That’s when you get blasted.” Treon Harris has thrown three touchdown passes and no interceptions in two starts for the Gators since taking over for suspended Will Grier at quarterback. The Commodores followed up a big win over Missouri with a 34-0 loss at Houston last week and stand 122nd in the nation in turnover margin while Florida is second. “The turnover battle for us has been our arch nemesis,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason told reporters. “If we take care of the football, we put ourselves into position to win ballgames.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Florida -21

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-5, 1-3 SEC): The Commodores have thrown 14 interceptions, including 12 by regular starter Johnny McCrary, and Mason told reporters, “We have to get better play out of the QB position.” Ralph Webb has rushed for at least 90 yards in four of the last five contests and Trent Sherfield has 41 receptions for 518 yards, but was shut out last week. Mason told reporters this week linebacker that Nigel Bowden (concussion) and offensive tackle Justin Skule (knee) will miss the rest of the season.

ABOUT FLORIDA (7-1, 5-1): Kelvin Taylor rushed for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- giving him 10 on the season – last week as he went over 100 for only the second time in 2015. Harris has completed 25-of-51 passes for 426 yards in his two starts since taking over for Grier and freshman Antonio Callaway has recorded at least 100 receiving yards the past two contests. Linebacker Antonio Morrison leads the team with 60 tackles and corner Vernon Hargreaves III has four of the team’s 11 interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Taylor’s eight rushing touchdowns in SEC play are most for a Florida RB since his father, Fred, had nine in 1997.

2. Vanderbilt, which has lost eight in a row against ranked opponents, is fifth in the nation and leads the SEC in third-down conversion defense (25.2 percent).

3. Florida TE Jake McGee has registered 26 receptions this season – 14 for a first down or a touchdown.

PREDICTION: Florida 38, Vanderbilt 13