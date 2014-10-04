Preview: Vanderbilt at Georgia

Todd Gurley is building his Heisman Trophy résumé and aims to add another high-level performance when No. 12 Georgia hosts Vanderbilt in SEC play Saturday. Gurley has rushed for 610 yards and possesses a gaudy 8.8 average as he takes a run at landing the famous trophy. “He’s got a certain style about him that is attractive to me,” Bulldogs coach Mark Richt told reporters. “Just watching the power and the speed and agility. It’s just that competitive fire. He’s a great competitor.”

Commodores coach Derek Mason is worried about slowing Gurley, particularly with the fact his defense allows 161.4 yards per game on the ground. “Gurley does it as good as anyone,” Mason told reporters. “He’s a downhill runner, has great vision, is strong and reminds me of (former NFL MVP) Adrian Peterson.” Wade Freeback will start as Vanderbilt quarterback as Patton Robinette (concussion) is expected to miss his second straight game.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Georgia –33.5.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (1-4, 0-3 SEC): Freeback didn’t produce any offensive points in last week’s 17-7 loss to Kentucky and has thrown five interceptions while completing just 42.6 percent of his 47 attempts. Running back Ralph Webb has rushed for 427 yards and tight end Steven Scheu has a team-best 13 receptions. Cornerback Darrius Sims returned an interception for a score against Kentucky, inside linebacker Nigel Bowden has a team-high 36 tackles and outside linebacker Caleb Azubike has four of Vanderbilt’s 10 sacks.

ABOUT GEORGIA (3-1, 1-1): Quarterback Hutson Mason has thrown five touchdown passes and completed 69 percent of his passes but Richt would like to see him take more chances even though the Bulldogs average 45.3 points. “We want separation and we want the quarterback to see that it’s coming open and put it on him,” said Richt, “but there are some times when you’ve got to throw it in tight windows or lay it out there deep.” Outside linebacker Amarlo Herrera (34 tackles, three sacks) and middle linebacker Ramik Wilson (32 tackles) lead the defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Vanderbilt won last season’s meeting 31-27 to halt a six-game losing streak in the series.

2. Gurley is 16 yards away from becoming the fourth Georgia player with 3,000 rushing yards, joining Herschel Walker (5,259 from 1980-82), Garrison Hearst (3,232 from 1990-92) and Lars Tate (3,017 from 1984-87).

3. Sims is averaging 34.5 yards on kickoff returns and has brought two back for touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 17