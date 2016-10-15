Preview: Vanderbilt at Georgia

There is a spring in Georgia’s step this week as the Bulldogs prepare to host Vanderbilt on Saturday, and it's not only because a two-game losing streak ended Sunday at South Carolina. Playing one day later than scheduled thanks to Hurricane Matthew means the Bulldogs have one less day to prepare for the Commodores, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Tuesday, “you’ve got to move a little quicker” to make up for the lost time.

The Bulldogs grinded out a 28-14 victory Sunday by getting their running game in gear after difficult losses to Ole Miss and Tennessee, as Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined for 254 yards on 37 carries. Vanderbilt has lost two in a row and three of its last four, leading coach Derek Mason to admit to reporters that frustration is building. “When you look at our games, we’ve been in every ballgame that we’ve played,” Mason said. “The miscues are eating us up.” Commodores running back Ralph Webb leads the SEC with 795 all-purpose yards and is 403 rushing yards shy of breaking Zac Stacy’s school record.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Georgia -14

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-4, 0-3 SEC): Webb has been fantastic, rushing for 100 yards on 18 carries in last week’s loss to Kentucky, but the Commodores failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second consecutive week and are averaging only 9.7 points in SEC games. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur has struggled, as Vanderbilt is last in the conference and 120th nationally in passing offense (152.3 yards per contest). The defense has kept Vanderbilt in games, allowing an average of only 15.3 points in three SEC losses.

ABOUT GEORGIA (4-2, 2-2): Michel set a season high with 133 yards rushing against South Carolina, Chubb added 121 and freshman Brian Herrien gained 82 as the Bulldogs finished with 326 yards on the ground. Georgia may choose to lean on its rushing attack again Saturday - especially since freshman quarterback Jacob Eason threw just 17 times last week, completing five passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs allowed a season low in points after surrendering 30.8 per game over their first five contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia DE Jonathan Ledbetter is expected to make his season debut Saturday after being suspended for the first six games following two offseason arrests.

2. Vanderbilt KR Darrius Sims returned three kicks for 109 yards Saturday and needs 168 more to set the school’s all-time record.

3. The Bulldogs have won 19 of their last 21 meetings with Vanderbilt and lead the all-time series 55-19-2.

PREDICTION: Georgia 23, Vanderbilt 13