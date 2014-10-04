No. 12 Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 17: Todd Gurley rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and also completed a 50-yard pass as the host Bulldogs routed the Commodores in SEC play.

Devin Bowman returned an interception 63 yards for a score for Georgia (4-1, 2-1). Hutson Mason passed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, both to Chris Conley, and Nick Chubb scored on a 33-yard run to complement Gurley’s 17th career 100-yard rushing outing.

Ralph Webb and Dallas Rivers rushed for scores for Vanderbilt (1-5, 0-4). Wade Freebeck was 9-of-18 for 100 yards and Stephen Rivers was 7-of-13 for 88 yards and the costly interception.

Gurley rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns and Mason hit Conley on a 44-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Webb scored from the 1 midway through the second before Gurley tossed a 50-yard pass to Jeb Blazevich to set up Mason’s 5-yard scoring aerial to Conley to make it 27-7 with seven seconds left in the half.

It was 27-10 when Stephen Rivers attempted a throw-back pass and Bowman grabbed it and returned it for a score. Dallas Rivers added a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Commodores.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gurley passed Lars Tate (3,017 from 1984-87) to move into third place in Georgia history with 3,147 rushing yards. … Vanderbilt QB Patton Robinette (concussion) missed his second-straight game. … The Bulldogs have won seven of the past eight meetings.