FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 17
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 5, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 12 Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 17: Todd Gurley rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and also completed a 50-yard pass as the host Bulldogs routed the Commodores in SEC play.

Devin Bowman returned an interception 63 yards for a score for Georgia (4-1, 2-1 SEC). Hutson Mason passed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, both to Chris Conley, and Nick Chubb scored on a 33-yard run to complement Gurley’s 17th career 100-yard rushing outing.

Ralph Webb and Dallas Rivers rushed for scores for Vanderbilt (1-5, 0-4). Wade Freebeck was 9-of-18 for 100 yards and Stephen Rivers went 7-of-13 for 88 yards with the costly interception.

Gurley rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns and Mason hit Conley on a 44-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Webb scored from the 1 midway through the second before Gurley tossed a 50-yard pass to Jeb Blazevich to set up Mason’s 5-yard scoring aerial to Conley to make it 27-7 with seven seconds left in the half.

It was 27-10 when Stephen Rivers attempted a throw-back pass and Bowman grabbed it and returned it for a score. Dallas Rivers added a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Commodores.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gurley passed Lars Tate (3,017 from 1984-87) to move into third place in Georgia history with 3,147 rushing yards. … Vanderbilt QB Patton Robinette (concussion) missed his second-straight game. … The Bulldogs have won seven of the past eight meetings.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.