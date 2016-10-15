FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Georgia Tech wins behind Thomas' 3 TDs
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 15, 2016 / 8:06 PM / 10 months ago

Georgia Tech wins behind Thomas' 3 TDs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Tech wins behind Thomas' 3 TDs

Quarterback Justin Thomas rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another, leading Georgia Tech past Georgia Southern 35-24 on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Thomas' second touchdown run of the game put Georgia Tech in front 28-10 early in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles (3-3) answered with a short touchdown run by L.A. Ramsby to trim the deficit to 28-17 with 9:38 to play.

However, the Yellow Jackets (4-3) mounted a 9-play, 61-yard drive capped by freshman running back Dedrick Mills' second touchdown run that put the game away with 5:30 to play.

Mills finished with 89 yards and has nine touchdowns this season for the Yellow Jackets, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Georgia Southern quarterback Kevin Ellison completed 10 of 17 passes for 102 yards with a touchdown pass to BJ Johnson III in the fourth quarter.

Ramsby had two touchdown runs for the Eagles, who have lost three straight.

Thomas had a 58-yard touchdown run and 68-yard touchdown pass to Clinton Lynch in the first quarter. Mills tacked on a touchdown run that put the Yellow Jackets ahead 21-7 after the first quarter.

Thomas finished with 78 yards rushing and completed 7 of 11 passes for 172 yards for Georgia Tech.

