Georgia Tech wins behind Thomas' 3 TDs

Quarterback Justin Thomas rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another, leading Georgia Tech past Georgia Southern 35-24 on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Thomas' second touchdown run of the game put Georgia Tech in front 28-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Related Coverage Preview: Vanderbilt at Georgia

The Eagles (3-3) answered with a short touchdown run by L.A. Ramsby to trim the deficit to 28-17 with 9:38 to play.

However, the Yellow Jackets (4-3) mounted a 9-play, 61-yard drive capped by freshman running back Dedrick Mills' second touchdown run that put the game away with 5:30 to play.

Mills finished with 89 yards and has nine touchdowns this season for the Yellow Jackets, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Georgia Southern quarterback Kevin Ellison completed 10 of 17 passes for 102 yards with a touchdown pass to BJ Johnson III in the fourth quarter.

Ramsby had two touchdown runs for the Eagles, who have lost three straight.

Thomas had a 58-yard touchdown run and 68-yard touchdown pass to Clinton Lynch in the first quarter. Mills tacked on a touchdown run that put the Yellow Jackets ahead 21-7 after the first quarter.

Thomas finished with 78 yards rushing and completed 7 of 11 passes for 172 yards for Georgia Tech.