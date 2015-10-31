Preview: Vanderbilt at Houston

Vanderbilt’s stout defense faces a tough a non-conference test when the Commodores travel to No. 19 Houston on Saturday. The undefeated Cougars’ high-scoring offense will look to avenge a 2014 BBVA Compass Bowl loss in the only other meeting with the Commodores.

Vanderbilt ranks third nationally in third-down conversion defense (22.2 percent), fifth in red-zone defense (70 percent) and tied for 13th in scoring defense (16.3) after keeping Missouri out of the end zone last week. Quarterback Greg Ward Jr. has the Cougars averaging 561.1 yards (fifth nationally) and 47.6 points (fourth), and Houston is backed with its own strong defense. The Halloween game starts the toughest part of Houston’s schedule, which includes home games against Cincinnati, undefeated Memphis and Navy. “The pressure is on Houston,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason told ESPN.com. “They’re (ranked). We’re Vanderbilt, and we’re trying to slowly, but surely, claw our way to relevancy. With that, we’re going to play loose, we’re going to go out and have fun.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Houston -12

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-4): Mason wouldn’t say who would start at quarterback - freshman Kyle Shurmur (10 of 20 for 89 yards in his debut against Missouri) or dual-threat sophomore Johnny McCrary (139 of 240 for 1,475 yards, six TDs, 10 interceptions and 162 rushing yards with two TDs). Ralph Webb leads the ground attack with 594 yards and four scores while Trent Sherfield (41 catches for 518 yards, two TDs) is the leading receiver for an offense averaging only 18 points. Linebacker Zach Cunningham (50 tackles) and the Commodores’ defense allow 109.9 rushing yards.

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-0): Ward (1,734 passing yards with 10 TDs and two interceptions and 677 rushing yards with a FBS QB-best 15 TDs) and the Cougars’ offense have scored at least 30 points in 11 straight games. The Cougars - ranked fourth nationally with a 51-percent conversion rate on third down - will have tailback Kenneth Farrow (669 yards, eight TDs) after he left Saturday’s game with a concussion. The Cougars allow 98.3 rushing yards and 19.7 points, and linebacker Elandon Roberts is tied for the FBS lead with eight solo tackles per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston leads the nation in turnover margin (plus-13) while Vanderbilt has 11 turnovers in its four losses.

2. Vanderbilt ranks 125th nationally in red-zone offense, scoring 16 times (five rushing TDs, five passing TDs, six FGs) in 26 attempts.

3. Houston is one of three undefeated teams nationally - with Baylor and Ohio State - with at least five wins by 21 points or more.

PREDICTION: Houston 31, Vanderbilt 18