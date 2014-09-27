Preview: Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Kentucky hasnt won an SEC game since 2011 and looks to end a 17-game conference losing streak when it hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Wildcats are 0-9 in SEC play under second-year coach Mark Stoops but are showing signs of progress and took Florida to triple-overtime in their last game before falling. The Commodores are in rebuilding mode under first-year coach Derek Mason, who landed the job after James Franklin took the Penn State gig.

Vanderbilt may not decide on a starting quarterback until late in the week as starter Patton Robinette suffered a concussion in last weeks game against South Carolina. Wade Freebeck would start if Robinette cant play, as Mason indicated: bottom line is you go with the guy that is there in practice. Kentucky has received solid quarterback play from Patrick Towles, who won the job in August and has helped fuel an offensive averaging 36.3 points per game.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Kentucky -17.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (1-3, 0-2 SEC): Robinette has completed 71.9 percent of his 32 passes and thrown two touchdowns, while Freebeck has completed 54.5 percent of 22 attempts and tossed one TD pass while throwing two interceptions. Running back Ralph Webb has stood out on the offensive side with 378 yards while defensive tackle Caleb Azubike has recorded four sacks and inside linebacker Nigel Bowden has a team-leading 27 tackles. Kickoff returner Darrius Sims is averaging 36.5 yards and had scoring returns of 91 and 100 yards in last weeks loss to South Carolina to become the first Vanderbilt player and 18th in FBS history to return two kickoffs for scores in the same game.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-1, 0-1): Towles has passed for 916 yards and five touchdowns and has been picked off three times, all in the loss to Florida. Nebraska transfer Braylon Heard (155 yards on 14 carries) is now fully healthy from an ankle ailment after last weeks bye while Ryan Timmons leads in receptions (17) and receiving yardage (212). Defensive end Bud Dupree, projected to be a high NFL pick, has yet to record a sack but the defense has received strong play from linebacker Khalid Henderson (team-high 21 tackles, two fumble recoveries) and safety A.J. Stamps (20 tackles, one interception).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The series is tied 41-41-4 but Vanderbilt has won the last three meetings by a cumulative score of 100-14.

2. Kentucky freshman Garrett Johnson had six receptions for 154 yards in the loss to Florida after having three catches over the first two games.

3. The Commodores are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 63.6 percent of their passes and have yet to intercept a pass.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 33, Vanderbilt 24