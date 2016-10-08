Preview: Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Two of the top running backs in the SEC go toe-to-toe Saturday as Boom Williams and Kentucky host Ralph Webb and Vanderbilt. Both teams have struggled out of the gate, but at no fault of their star backs, who have combined to rush for more than 1,000 yards and will both see plenty of carries in this one.

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops has spoken glowingly of Williams, who has racked up 486 rushing yards through five games but settled for 22 on nine carries in last week's 34-6 drubbing at the hands of powerhouse Alabama. "He’s really grown up,” Stoops said prior to the game against the top-ranked Crimson Tide. “He’s really maturing. ... It’s great to see because this game is so mental. It’s such a big part of it, and he’s maturing." Williams will meet his match Saturday in Webb, who piled up 110 yards on 24 carries in the Commodores' 13-6 defeat to Florida last Saturday. Webb comes into this one leading the conference in rushing yards (582) and attempts (118) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (five).

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Kentucky -3

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-3, 0-2 SEC): Quarterback Kyle Shurmur was injured in the fourth quarter against the Gators but is listed at the top of the depth chart against Kentucky and will look to improve upon an abysmal showing that saw him complete just 9-of-25 passes for 82 yards and an interception. Shurmur has exceeded 150 passing yards just once in Vanderbilt's first five games and will need to bolster his 51.5 percent completion rate if he hopes to open things up for the running game. Linebacker Zach Cunningham has been the lone bright spot on what has been an otherwise underwhelming defense, compiling 52 total tackles - including 8.5 for losses - and forcing a fumble.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-3, 1-2 SEC): Quarterback Drew Barker remains sidelined indefinitely with a back injury, so Stephen Johnson will take the reins for the fourth consecutive game as he recorded a 310-yard, three-touchdown performance on Sept. 17 against New Mexico State but has thrown for just 224 yards with zero TDs and an interception in two games since. Williams is the heartbeat of the rushing game, but Benjamin Snell Jr. has been a solid complement, turning his 41 carries into 247 yards and a team-best five touchdowns. Garrett Johnson (17) is the only receiver to reach double digits in catches this season, while tight end C.J. Conrad leads the way with three receiving scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kentucky ranks 11th in the 14-team SEC in total yards (1,762), while Vanderbilt is 13th (1,515).

2. The home team has won five of the previous six meetings dating back to 2010.

3. Webb had a season-high 33 carries against the Wildcats last season but had to settle for 113 yards (3.4 YPC) and didn't find the end zone.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 21, Vanderbilt 20