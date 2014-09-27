FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky 17, Vanderbilt 7
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 27, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Kentucky 17, Vanderbilt 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kentucky 17, Vanderbilt 7: Patrick Towles passed for one touchdown and rushed for another as the host Wildcats halted a 17-game conference losing streak.

Ryan Timmons caught a scoring pass for Kentucky (3-1, 1-1), which earned its SEC win under second-year coach Mike Stoops. Towles was 23-of-30 for 201 yards and one interception.

Wade Freebeck was 8-of-25 for 85 yards and three interceptions while starting in place of Patton Robinette for the Commodores (1-4, 0-3). Darrius Sims returned an interception 13 yards for a score for Vanderbilt’s lone touchdown.

The Wildcats struck first on a 13-play, 99-yard drive in which Timmons caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Towles with 6:10 left in the first quarter. Sims picked off Towles and scored with 10:19 remaining in the second quarter to tie the score.

Austin MacGinnis kicked a 44-yard field goal with 6:09 left in the half to give Kentucky a 10-7 lead. Towles scored on a 1-yard sneak with eight seconds left for a 10-point halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: DBs Ashely Lowery, Marcus McWilson and A.J. Stamps each had interceptions for the Wildcats. … Robinette suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to South Carolina. … Kentucky’s previous SEC win was a 10-7 decision over Tennessee on Nov. 26, 2011.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.