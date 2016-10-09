Kentucky rides ground game, defense over Vanderbilt

Kentucky's defense didn't allow a touchdown and the Wildcats rushed for 257 yards in a 20-13 win over Southeastern Conference rival Vanderbilt on Saturday at Lexington, Ky.

The Wildcats (3-3, 2-2 SEC) survived a last-gasp Vanderbilt attempt on a fourth-and-goal play from Kentucky's 13-yard line when quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw out of the reach of wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb along the left side of the end zone.

Benjamin Snell Jr. rushed for 94 yards while quarterback Stephen Johnson and running back Jojo Kemp added 55 yards and one touchdown apiece on the ground for the Wildcats.

Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-3), trailing by 14, opened the second half with a touchdown on the first drive when safety Ryan White forced Kentucky running back Stanley "Boom" Williams' fumble, and cornerback Taurean Ferguson scooped it up and ran for an easy 22-yard touchdown.

Kicker Tommy Openshaw added a 26-yard field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter to pull the Commodores within 17-13.

Kentucky kicker Austin MacGinnis connected on a 28-yard field goal to push the margin back to seven with 1:28 left.

Kentucky held a 17-3 halftime advantage, primarily due to a 185-81 edge in yardage. Kemp opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run on the game's first drive.

Openshaw answered with a 48-yard field goal with 5:35 left in the first quarter, but Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson took an option keeper 3 yards untouched around the left side to put the Wildcats up 14-3.

MacGinnis added a 46-yard field goal with 30 seconds left before half. Vanderbilt running back Darrius Sims returned the ensuing kickoff to the Kentucky 35, but a penalty and a sack set the Commodores back before Openshaw missed a field goal on the half's final play.

Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb (18 carries, 100 yards), who entered Saturday as the SEC's leading rusher, had his left ankle looked at on the sideline after taking a hit midway through the second half. He went to the locker room and didn't return.