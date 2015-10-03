Preview: Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee

Two teams coming off tough losses collide in an in-state battle when Vanderbilt visits Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The Commodores were within four points of No. 5 Ole Miss on the road in the fourth quarter before falling 27-16 last week, an impressive showing despite the setback.

The Blue Raiders, meanwhile, had a potential game-winning field goal sail wide left with eight seconds to play, allowing host Illinois to escape with a 27-25 victory. Vanderbilt has had its troubles offensively for much of the season, scoring 16 or fewer points in each of its losses. Middle Tennessee’s offense has been soaring especially at home, where the Blue Raiders are averaging 71.5 points in two contests. Leading the way is quarterback Brent Stockstill, whose 1,221 passing yards lead all freshmen nationally, though he’ll have a tough time against the Commodores’ strong defense.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Middle Tennessee -1

ABOUT VANDERBILT (1-3): Despite its record, Vanderbilt has had one of the SEC’s top defenses this season, holding each of its first four opponents to their worst offensive showing. The Commodores have faced a pair of up-tempo offenses in Western Kentucky and Ole Miss and held their own, so they’re prepared to take on another high-octane attack in Middle Tennessee. “I think it’s who we are and how we play and how we function,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason told The Tennessean about his defense’s success. “There are great coaches across the country, but I think we know how to defend it.”

ABOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2-2): Though an SEC team coming to Murfreesboro is a big deal to many of the Blue Raiders’ fans, the players are trying to approach the Vanderbilt contest like any other. The team has already faced an SEC school in Alabama (37-10 loss) as well as Big Ten member Illinois, so the Blue Raiders are confident despite the Commodores’ conference pedigree. “I think it’s a big game because it’s the next game,” Middle Tennessee safety Kevin Byard said. “It’s an SEC team so, of course, you always want to beat an SEC team. But I’m excited for every game we play.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Vanderbilt WR Trent Sherfield leads the SEC with 28 receptions and is second in the league with 402 receiving yards.

2. Byard ranks first among active players nationally in career interceptions with 16.

3. The Commodores have gone two straight games without committing a turnover for the first time since 2004.

PREDICTION: Middle Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 20